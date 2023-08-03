ENONE’s Debut Album “Nirvana Nirvana” Releases Title Song “Yes, I’m Missing U” and MV Worldwide

ENONE’s First Physical Album “Nirvana Nirvana” Released Globally with Title Song “Yes, I’m Missing U”

Xiuwang Entertainment News, August 2 – SDT Entertainment‘s original singing and dancing men’s group ENONE has launched their first physical album titled “Nirvana Nirvana”, along with the release of the album’s title song “Yes, I’m Missing U.” The song and its music video have simultaneously been made available worldwide. Members of the ENONE group – Zhang Shengxi, Tan Yitian, and Lin Zhanshuo – have put in great effort in the production of “Yes, I’m Missing U.” This song not only serves as a tribute to their past, but also marks a new beginning in their musical journey.

According to reports, Zhang Shengxi, Tan Yitian, and Lin Zhanshuo actively participated in the production process of five songs in this album, contributing to the songwriting and music creation individually. “Yes, I’m Missing U” was a joint effort by the three teenagers and lyricist Yu Yuzi. The well-known producer Jeffrey Z. personally penned the lyrics, while the music was composed by overseas musician HELLO GLOOM. The impressive production lineup aims to showcase the unique musical attitude of ENONE.

“Nirvana Nirvana” represents ENONE’s first physical album since their debut, conveying the message of fearless teenagers who remain true to themselves and their individuality in a complex world. They bravely challenge all doubts and limitations, breaking free from the constraints of fear and pursuing a brave new world filled with infinite possibilities and courage. Serving as the album’s original title song, “Yes, I’m Missing U” artfully blends romanticism with realistic emotions, capturing the thrill, panic, joy, and sadness experienced in the phase of love. It encapsulates the constant longing and frequent reminiscence that follows a narrow period of time, leaving one with no choice but to affirm “Yes, I’m Missing U” repeatedly. The longing for an old reunion, the endless anticipation of the unknown, is akin to an elusive fragment waiting to be found, compelling one to persistently pursue it. Nostalgia, like the steady course of a rock amidst turbulent weather, lingers on the title page of love, leaving behind the fragrance of lonely memories.

The music video for “Yes, I’m Missing U” showcases the different reactions of the three teenagers as they navigate the throbbing and sadness of love. The video seamlessly connects the various components of the song. Towards the end, it leaves viewers in awe of the indescribable nature of the only remaining lonely memories. The teenagers’ interpretation of youthful thoughts about love, combined with the exquisite visuals, has left many netizens exclaiming, “It’s like watching a movie in person.” The anticipation for the release of the three remaining songs on the album “Nirvana” continues to build, as fans eagerly await the surprises that ENONE has in store for them.

