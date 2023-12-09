Home » Enrique Iglesias: What’s Next After Selling His Music Catalog?
Enrique Iglesias: What's Next After Selling His Music Catalog?

Enrique Iglesias: What's Next After Selling His Music Catalog?

Enrique Iglesias Sells Musical Catalog for Unknown Amount

In a surprising move, singer Enrique Iglesias has sold his entire musical catalog to Influence Media Partners. The exact price paid for the catalog remains unknown, but Bloomberg speculates that the deal could exceed $100 million.

What’s next for Enrique Iglesias after the sale of his musical catalog?

Despite the sale, the singer has remained tight-lipped about his future plans. However, it is known that his family is his priority. His partner since 2001, Anna Kournikova, and their three children have accompanied him on his current world tour.

Enrique Iglesias and his young family have been on tour with him

Enrique Iglesias has been on the Trilogy tour, a joint tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, and has been accompanied by his children, twins Nicholas and Lucy, who are 5 years old, and little Mary, who is three years old. In an interview with Today, Iglesias shared about his son’s reaction to seeing him on stage. He said, “My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, he was like ‘What?’ because he’s seen me in a lot of videos acting, but seeing the production and the lights in person was like ‘Oh my God’. It was like seeing an alien or a UFO, in a good way. I was amazed.”

It remains to be seen what Iglesias’s next moves will be now that he has sold his musical catalog, but his family has certainly been by his side every step of the way.

