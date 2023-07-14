Enrique Iglesias’s Absence at Tamara Falcó’s Wedding Raises Eyebrows

Title: Enrique Iglesias Absent at Tamara Falcó’s Wedding Raises Questions

Enrique Iglesias, the renowned singer, chose to be absent from the wedding ceremony of his half-sister Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva. This absence has sparked speculation about a potential estrangement between Enrique and his family. While his seven other siblings were present at the joyous occasion, the singer’s absence has left many wondering about the reasons behind his decision.

The Marchioness of Griñón, who saw the wedding as an opportunity to bring together her family, expressed disappointment at Enrique’s absence. Following the celebrations, the lack of any social media post from the singer further fuels speculation. Not only has Enrique stayed silent about the wedding, but he has not made any other posts since July 7, a day prior to Tamara Falcó’s nuptials. The singer’s social media absence is expected to continue until July 20, coinciding with his next performance.

Enrique Iglesias has maintained a discreet and distant approach towards everything related to Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva’s wedding. Despite widespread rumors of family estrangement, the singer has refrained from using social media as a tool to deny any such claims.

The reason cited for Enrique Iglesias’ absence from the wedding is his alleged social phobia and dislike for these types of celebrations. Although the Marquise de Griñón attempted to empathize with her brother’s decision, she admitted that the day held significant meaning for her and wished he had taken it into account.

However, there have been private gestures of support from Enrique towards Tamara Falcó. A journalist reported that he sent her a beautiful flower arrangement and even reached out to her twice before the wedding to express happiness and understanding.

Enrique’s mother, Isabel Preysler, has chosen to remain silent about her son’s absence at the wedding. Despite gathering with her other children, including Tamara Falcó, during these days, Isabel has not commented on Enrique’s decision.

It is worth noting that, prior to the wedding, the relationship between Enrique Iglesias and Tamara Falcó seemed to be in good spirits. When the Marchioness of Griñón went through a breakup with Íñigo Onieva, she sought solace in her brother’s company. Enrique provided support and even took her on a brief vacation during one of his tours. The siblings make an effort to meet whenever Enrique is in Madrid, spending quality time together and attending each other’s events.

While Enrique Iglesias’ absence at Tamara Falcó’s wedding raises questions about his relationship with the family, it is clear that there have been positive interactions between the siblings in the past. Whether the singer’s decision to skip the wedding hints at a deeper issue remains to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

