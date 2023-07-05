Enrique won $3 million and talked about the tragic accident that left him in a coma for three days

This Wednesday, Enrique established himself as the brand new winner of The 8 Steps. The cleaning worker took $3 million and recounted that in January he spent three days in a coma as a result of the burglary of his house. The man was hospitalized for 21 days and got ahead thanks to the Instituto del Quemado.

At the beginning of the program, the participant took courage and raised his hand to start responding. “What do you do for a living?” Guido Kaczka asked. “I do cleaning services at the end of the work. It runs in the family,” explained Enrique, who in turn answered the first question well.

In the following levels, the man got more questions correct and when he got to the “Interpreters” step, he told that in January of this year his house caught fire. “My air conditioning caught fire. The fire leaked and the whole house caught fire, ”he recounted.

And then he added: “I was hospitalized for 21 days, three of which I was in a coma. Thanks to the technical staff of the Instituto del Quemado, they saved my life”. Guido Kaczka recognized the work of the health teams and recognized that this type of situation is triggered in a matter of seconds and is usually uncontrollable.

Later, the driver added that Enrique has a great dream: to start a family. “How exciting the family is that we live for them,” exclaimed Guido, while the participant was moved to tears.

On the RAE definition step, Enrique made a mistake that almost left him out of the competition, but thanks to his teammates he was able to continue competing. Getting to the end, the cleaning worker said that he was very nervous, but enjoying himself.

After a one-on-one with Gonzalo, Enrique established himself as the great winner with an almost streak of correct answers. His father went up to hug him, but then she kept the check in his hands so that his son could greet everyone in the studio. “Yeah, I’m back for the $6 million!” he exclaimed happily at the end.

