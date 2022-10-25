Committed to the pursuit of the ultimate beauty of craftsmanship, RIMOWA recently held a new exhibition called “Ingenieurskunst (German for the beauty of craftsmanship)” in Shanghai to showcase the brand’s superb technical craftsmanship. This exhibition presents the legendary past and continuous development of this German brand, leading the audience to walk through the exhibition hall space and take a look at the history of the brand from its establishment in 1898 to the present, with the oldest exhibits dating back to 1947. In addition, the brand has also opened a special exhibition space for modern works, and the interactive exhibition installation displays the core products of the brand on the conveyor belt.

In order to pay tribute to the engineers and craftsmen who made RIMOWA products, RIMOWA took the product production process as another major theme of this exhibition, focusing on each production stage of the brand’s aluminum-magnesium alloy product series. From the cutting and opening of aluminum-magnesium alloy raw materials, to the formation of RIMOWA’s classic grooved design, to the final assembly of the luggage, a video records each of the beloved RIMOWA products in a pair of skilled hands forming process. Viewers can also see how the parts of each RIMOWA suitcase are assembled in another corner that reveals the RIMOWA production process.

It is reported that this exhibition will be held at Taikoo Li Central Park East in Shanghai Qiantan from October 24th to November 6th, and interested friends should not miss it.