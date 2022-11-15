Original title: Entering Japan and South Korea, “The Legend of the Secret Realm: The Ruins of Shenmu” and “One Thought”, the overseas income soared in September | Japan and South Korea went out to sea show

Leisure New Tour Weekly Report weekly statistics on WeChat mini-games, QQ mini-games, Douyin mini-games, hard-core mini-games, and popular new games on the App Store and Google Play, and make tables according to categories to publish information such as game rankings , I hope to help colleagues in the industry.

This week’s statistics are based on the rankings of major platforms from November 7th to November 13th, and a total of three ranking tables for casual games, ultra-casual games and heavy H5 games are produced. In terms of casual games, on the WeChat mini-game platform, the top of the list has stabilized, and the idiom elimination game “The Strongest Spelling King” still sits firmly in the top 3 of the list; in the QQ mini-games, “Sheep’s Goat” is firmly at the top of the list. The text adventure game “Battle of Offensive and Defense” dropped in the ranking; among the Douyin mini-games, the adventure game “Slug Adventures” with the theme of magical bugs ranked at the top of the list.

In terms of ultra-casual games, in the App Store free game list, the simulation business game “Organic Farm” topped the list, and “Get Rich Garbage Station” ranked in the TOP20; in the Google Play free game list, the simulation business + elimination game “Charlotte’s” “Table” came out on top, and “Merge Alphabet: Lord Run” slipped slightly.

In terms of heavy games, in the QQ mini game list, “Hu Lai Three Kingdoms” published by Forgame Interactive is firmly at the top, and “Love Jiangshan and Beauties” has risen in the ranking; in the hardcore mini games, the list TOP3 continues to be stable, “Doomsday Siege” The ranking rose, and the card game “King Wei Shu Wu” rushed to the top of the list.

Leisure mini-games: old games on the WeChat list get together, and “The Adventures of Slug” ranks among the TOP5

In terms of casual games this week, in the popularity list of WeChat mini-games, the top of the list are mostly old games that have been online for many years. Among them, the classic chess and card mini-game “Happy Landlord” produced by Tencent is firmly at the top, created by individual developers. The “Strongest Spelling King” and Hao Teng Tianyou’s idle game “The King of Salted Fish” followed closely, ranking second and third on the list respectively. At the same time, the classic mini-games “Snake Battle” and “Jump”, which have also been online for several years, still maintain high popularity on the WeChat mini-game platform, and they are currently ranked 7th and 1st on the WeChat popularity list. 8.

Among the QQ mini-games, Jianyou Technology‘s “Sheep and a Sheep” has been at the top of the QQ hot play list for several consecutive weeks, while Tencent’s “Happy Landlord” and “Snake Battle” produced by Weipai Network have respectively won the top spot. Play 2nd and 3rd on the list. At the same time, the ranking of the text adventure game “Offensive and Defensive Battle” published by Fun Duo Information fluctuated significantly this week, slipping from the second place in the QQ hot play list to the eighth place.

On the Douyin mini-game platform, “Sheep and Goat” is firmly at the top of the hot list. At the same time, Youwo.com’s “King of Chinese Characters” has risen in the rankings, and has entered the top 2 of Douyin’s hot play list. Technology “Brain Burning Bottle” ranked third. At the same time, the puzzle adventure game “Slug Adventures” from Spaceship Information also entered the top of the list this week, and it is currently ranked 4th on the Douyin hot play list.

After occupying the hot search for a period of time, although the phenomenon-level mini game “Sheep’s Goat” is still sitting firmly on the QQ and Douyin mini-game lists, from the performance of more platforms, the game’s popularity has receded significantly. Moreover, due to the constant controversy such as level difficulty, the reputation of the game has been significantly reduced. On Haoyou Kuaibang, although the game gained 147,000 popularity, it still sits firmly in the top 15 of the new game soaring list, but its player rating has dropped to 3.5 points.

Among them, “The Adventures of Slug” is a light adventure game with a simple style and a magical theme. In the game, players need to use simple operations to help the bugs use their shells to overcome obstacles and pass the level by eating apples. With magical themes and brain-burning gameplay, the game has attracted many players to try on the Douyin platform.

The Adventures of the Slug

Ultra-casual games: garbage collection games are popular, and another “elimination +” game has reached the top

In terms of ultra-casual, in the App Store free game list, two new faces with simulated business gameplay ranked at the top of the list this week. Among them, “Organic Small Farmyard” published by FORCE MATRIX (HONG KONG) aired to the top of the list, from individual developers. Get Rich Junkyard also topped the iOS hyper-casual charts, and it’s currently at #19 on the App Store’s free games chart. At the same time, “Subway Surfer” and “Bombshell” ranked third and sixth on the App Store free games list, respectively.

“Get Rich Garbage Station” is a simulation business game with the theme of “garbage collection”. In the game, players can drive garbage trucks to clean up and sort the garbage in the garbage dump, and convert it into monetary benefits. Players can upgrade the card to further improve the efficiency of garbage cleaning. And in the process of collecting garbage, you may also find some useful “treasures”.

“Get Rich Garbage Station”

In the Google Play free game list, a game that combines elimination and simulation management gameplay “Charlotte’s Table” airborne to the top of the Google Play free game list, and the ranking of the synthetic confrontation game “Merge Alphabet: Lord Run” from WeMaster slipped slightly. , and the music game “Piano Star: Tap Music Tiles” ranked 3rd and 4th on the Google Play free game list respectively. At the same time, the old game “Paper.io 2” from VOODOO also returned to the top of the list this week, and it is currently ranked 11th on the Google Play free list.

Among them, “Charlotte’s Table” combines match-3 and simulated management gameplay. Players can experience a refreshing match-3 game. They can also arrange restaurants, create easter eggs, and arrange food according to their preferences. essential. Judging from the public information, the game officially launched the Bata beta version on November 6, and has been put into operation for a certain amount of time. According to App Growing Global, the game’s current purchase materials are mainly to show the game’s plot and core gameplay.

“Charlotte’s Table” purchase material

Source: App Growing Global

Heavy H5 games: “Fei Xian Jue” ranks up, and “King Wei Shu Wu” ranks at the top of the list

In terms of heavy-duty games, among the best-selling QQ mini-games list, Forgame Interactive’s card game “Hu Lai Three Kingdoms” held the top spot for the second week in a row. The dress-up development game “Love the Country, Love the Beauty” ranked 2nd and 3rd on the QQ heavy game list respectively. At the same time, the role-playing game “Fei Xian Jue”, a role-playing game under Orange Interactive Entertainment, also rose significantly this week, ranking 12th on the QQ heavy list.

In the hardcore mini-game list, the top 3 products and their rankings remain stable. The war strategy game "Pocket Soldier", Qisu Network's "Pocket Alien World" and Funong Network's "Tianjianqiyuan" respectively Ranked in the top 3 of the hardcore mini game hot list. At the same time, the modern strategy game "Doomsday Siege" by Merit Creation Network Technology is still favored by many users on the hardcore mini-game platform, and it is currently ranked 5th on the hardcore popular list. In addition, Butterfly Interactive (Shanghai) Information's card game "King Wei Shu Wu" also rushed to the forefront of the hardcore hot list this week, and it is currently ranked 11th on the hardcore mini game hot list.





