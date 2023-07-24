Enthusiasm: A Sizzling New Release Lights Up the Summer

“Hot Life” Poster Released for Blockbuster Film “Hot”

Directed by Dapeng and written by Su Biao and Dapeng, the highly anticipated movie “Hot” is set to release its “Hot Life” version of the poster. The film stars acclaimed actors Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, with supporting roles from Liu Mintao, Yue Yunpeng, and Xiaoshenyang, as well as special appearances by Zhang Zixian, Song Zuer, and Jiang Long, among others.

In the newly unveiled poster, viewers get a glimpse into the complex relationships portrayed in the film. Wang Yibo’s character, Chen Shuo, is shown alongside his affectionate uncle, played by Yue Yunpeng, while Song Zuer’s character, Li Mingzhu, can be seen sitting with him. Liu Mintao’s character, Chen Shuo’s mother, is also depicted in the midst of her daily life.

“Hot” tells the captivating story of Ding Lei, played by Huang Bo, the leader of a dance troupe who encounters the dedicated and spirited Chen Shuo, portrayed by Wang Yibo. The film promises plenty of laughter, continual excitement, and an abundance of enthusiasm.

Excitement for the film is already building, as it is now available for pre-sale. Screenings will take place nationwide from July 24th to 27th, with showtimes scheduled from 14:00 to 21:00. “Hot” will officially hit theaters across the country on July 28th, offering audiences an early taste of summer thrills.

With an all-star cast, an engaging storyline, and a message of unwavering passion, “Hot” is set to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Don’t miss your chance to experience the heat and energy of “Hot Life” when it hits theaters this summer!

