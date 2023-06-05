“Enthusiasm” becomes the closing film of Shanghai International Film Festival starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo

Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Gong Weifeng

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will open on June 9 and close on June 18. On the evening of June 17, at the Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony held at the Shanghai Grand Theater, the closing film of this year’s film festival, “Enthusiastic” will be screened. Previously, the film festival has officially announced that the opening film will be “I Love You!” starring Ni Dahong and Hui Yinghong. “.

“Hot” is directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, chief producer Chen Zhixi, starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, starring Liu Mintao and Yue Yunpeng. The film tells the youthful inspirational story of Ding Lei, a hip-hop dancer who meets Chen Shuo, a dream-chasing teenager by chance, and invites him to join his own dance troupe, and pursues his dreams passionately.

The movie “Enthusiasm” focuses on the little people’s journey of chasing dreams. The hot-blooded young man Chen Shuo shoulders the burden of his family, but he still does not give up chasing his dreams. He is running back and forth between life and love, constantly pulling between belief and reality, Compose the hymn of youth with firm will.

The film also shows the audience a story about intergenerational inheritance: when Ding Lei, a senior hip-hop dancer, meets Chen Shuo, a young hip-hop dancer, Ding Lei’s sentence “If you keep working hard, you will succeed” gave the youth the light of faith; and Chen Shuo’s persistence The hard work and hard work also allowed this frustrated hip-hop senior to regain his original belief. He led the members to write the enthusiasm of this summer with youth.

From “Sewing Machine Band”, “Auspicious Ruyi”, “Keep You Safe” to “Enthusiasm”, Director Dapeng has continued his consistent style, starting from the perspective of small people, and deeply cultivating the small people’s firm beliefs and unswerving hearts in the face of real tribulations. The perseverance to admit defeat.

After being screened as the closing film of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, “Enthusiasm” will be screened nationwide from July 28.

Editor: Nie Yue