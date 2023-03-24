Sentí Cultura, a festival created by the Secretary of State for Culture of Río Negro arrives in the city this weekend. The event will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 in Parque Norte. Local artists, stands, cultural samples and many more activities will be presented.

There will be two days to enjoy regional artists, the presentation of students from the Municipal Dance Center, more than 85 entrepreneurs, local artisans and a great gastronomic offer. As reported during the event will also be present the exhibition “Dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts”, the stand of Rionegrino Editorial Fundthe artisan fair of the Artisan Market and the Social Economy fair.

He Secretary of State for Culture of Río Negro, Ariel Avalos, He stated that » Sentí Cultura seeks to prioritize the cultural field of each of the towns it reaches, it began on the first weekend of January touring different towns in the province. And this coming weekend will be the closing in Cipolletti. There are great expectations and we are very happy.”

The city’s Secretary of Culture, Silvia Sixdedos, explained that they accompanied in the assembly of the grid of artists, the stands within the globe to show everything that depends on the municipal secretary; such as neighborhood workshops, works from the Visual Art Center and works that are part of the cultural heritage of the Cipolletti Cultural Complex.

Sentí Cultura Festival Schedule: Saturday and Sunday

Saturday 25th

17.20 – Nieves de Cesco (Dance)

17.40 – Argentine Malvinas (Dance)

18.00 – Cemud (Dance)

18.20 – Folklore School

18.40 – Creole dance

19.00 – Smeralda Grunge

19.40 – Children and Youth Orchestra

20.20 – María Candelaria and María Luz Ramacciotti

21.00 – Pol Guerrero Patagonian Folklore

21.40 – Your Connection (Reggae)

22.20 – La Colombia Band (Cumbia)

Domingo 26

17.00 – Álvaro Meza (Trap)

17.20 – Shout the baptism

17.40 – Rin Raje (Rock)

18.20 – Ñuke Mapu (Folklore Patagonico)

19.00 – Incompatibles (Rock)

19.40 – The Tango Thermostat

20.20 – Cecilia Alonso (Acoustic pop rock)

21.00 – The Espinozas (Folklore)



