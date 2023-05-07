Home » Eovaldi shines as Rangers overwhelm Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Texas Rangers routed the Los Angeles Angels 10-1 on Saturday.

Eovaldi (4-2) had thrown a complete-game shutout against the New York Yankees the previous Saturday. Shining again, he stretched his scoreless innings to 20.

He allowed five hits and walked two to help the Rangers snap a four-game losing streak on the road.

Jonah Heim drove in three runs and Robbie Grossman had a hit for the 14th straight game.

Reid Detmers (0-3) allowed three runs and seven hits over four innings, walking two. The Angels saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

Brandon Drury hit a solo homer in the ninth to prevent the Angels from being shutout, something they haven’t done this season.

For the Rangers, Cuban Adolis García went 4-1 with two runs scored and one RBI. Dominicans Ezequiel Durán 5-2 with a run scored, Leody Taveras 4-1 with a run run.

For the Angels, Colombian Gio Urshela 4-2. Venezuelan Luis Rengifo 3-0.

