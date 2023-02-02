Home Entertainment Ep. 82—A Habitual Counterculture—Brandon McGinley
Entertainment

Ep. 82—A Habitual Counterculture—Brandon McGinley

by admin
Ep. 82—A Habitual Counterculture—Brandon McGinley

Jul 28, 2020

The Catholic Church in America has largely lost its distinctive
flavor and with it, its ability either to retain the faithful or to
evangelize the infidel. The problem precedes Vatican II: in the
Tridentine 1950s, many Catholics, eager for mainstream
respectability, had already adopted a bourgeois spirituality.

In his first book, The Prodigal Church: Restoring Catholic
Tradition in an Age of Deception, Brandon McGinley calls for
Catholics to return to the essence of the faith, rather than to a
previous era of Catholic “success”, and so find creative ways to
restore a robust and evangelical Catholic culture in the unknown
years to come.

Contents

[2:03] Fr. Ratzinger’s famous quote about a smaller and more
spiritual Church

[8:30] Catholicism an embodied faith

[12:32] Incompatibility between American and Catholic
principles?

[19:10] American Catholicism in the 1950s—incipient
worldiness

[27:15] The importance of small habits in living out the reality
of faith and Christ’s passion

[33:04] Spiritual corrosion caused by immoderate anger towards
the hierarchy

[39:44] Remembering the Church Triumphant

[43:05] “Third places” and the importance of the parish as a
community space

[51:05] The need for community among nuclear families

[55:05] Catholic hospitality and vulnerability

[1:00:04] Why we shouldn’t separate “moral” from “social”
teaching

Links

The Prodigal Church
https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/the-prodigal-church

Brandon McGinley https://brandonmcginley.com/

Brandon McGinley on Twitter https://twitter.com/brandonmcg

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  The all-electric Stellantis group

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 81 – Love...

Chris Plance and Richard DeClue Respond

Does A Man for All Seasons portray St....

The abuse crisis, acedia and more

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 83 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 84 – Disobey Lockdown...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 85 – Three-Fifths of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 86 – Karl Marx,...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 87 – The Jester...

BLACKPINK LISA buys a 200-pyeong single-family house in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy