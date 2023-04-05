2023 – AWARENESS DAY. The International Awareness Day is celebrated, instituted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1989 to promote a culture of peace based on respect for human rights throughout the world.

The task of the United Nations, as they explain, is to preserve future generations from the scourge of war requires the transformation towards a culture of peace, which consists of “values, attitudes and behaviors that shape and give rise to social interactions and exchanges based on the principles of freedom, justice and democracy, human rights, tolerance and solidarity”.

On this day, they seek to promote these principles that “reject violence and seek to prevent conflicts through dialogue and negotiation and that guarantee the full exercise of all rights and provide the means to fully participate in the development process of their society” .

More ephemeris

1879 – WAR OF THE PACIFIC. Chile begins a military offensive against Bolivia as a result of a border conflict to which Peru joined in an alliance with the Bolivian government. The War of the Pacific ended in 1884 and Bolivia lost territories that gave access to that ocean and whose return it still claims.

1906 – THE NATIONAL THEATER. On Corrientes street in Buenos Aires, the El Nacional theater was inaugurated, built by the actor Jerónimo Podestá, one of the most outstanding rooms of the Buenos Aires night show.

1910 – TRANSANDINE RAILWAY. After 38 years of works, the Trans-Andean Railway was inaugurated, which linked the city of Mendoza with the Chilean city of Los Andes, through the homonymous mountain range. It worked until 1984.

1925 – OUT OF PLAY. A great boost is given to the development of football around the world by providing that a player is disabled when he is ahead of “less than two opponents” before the rival team’s goal, a modification to rule 11 of “offside” or “out game” in force since 1866, which annulled any action carried out with less than three rivals ahead of the goal. From 1863 to 1866 the “offside” rule was applied to the player who was “in front of the ball”, as it applies in rugby.

1931 – HECTOR OLIVERA IS BORN. The scriptwriter, producer and filmmaker Héctor Olivera was born in the Buenos Aires city of Olivos, who stood out for directing the films “La Patagonia rebelde” and “La noche de los lápizos”.

1933 – SANMARTINIAN INSTITUTE. The Sanmartiniano Institute is inaugurated in Buenos Aires at the initiative of the lawyer and historian José Pacífico Otero in order to disseminate the life and work of General José de San Martín, liberator of Argentina, Chile and Peru in the War of Independence against the Spanish crown .

1973 – PHARRELL WILLIAMS. The American musician, singer and music producer Pharrell Williams, author of the song Happy, who has won seven Grammy Awards, was born in the city of Virginia Beach (Virginia, USA).

1974 – CARRIE. The novel Carrie, the first by the prolific American writer Stephen King, one of the most widely read authors in the world, is published in the United States. Carrie was first made into a film in 1976, directed by Brian De Palma and with Sissy Spacek in the role of the young woman with telekinetic powers mistreated by her schoolmates.

1992 – EARTHQUAKE GOAL. The vibrations from the celebration of the goal with which Gimnasia y Esgrima defeated Estudiantes 1-0 reach such a magnitude that they are registered as an earthquake by the Seismology Station of the city of La Plata. The “earthquake goal” was scored from a free kick by the Uruguayan José Perdomo on the Estudiantes field.

1994 – KURT COBAIN. At the age of 27, the American musician, composer and singer Kurt Cobain, vocalist and leader of the grunge band Nirvana, who is considered an icon of Generation X, dies in the city of Seattle (Washington, USA). of the “Group of 27”, as the famous musicians who died at the age of 27 are called, such as Janice Joplin, Jimmi Hendrix and Jim Morrison, among others.

2000 – RODRIGO IN THE LUNA PARK. The Cordovan quartetero singer Rodrigo Bueno performs the first of thirteen consecutive concerts that he offered to a full house at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires.

2002 – JOSE MEOLANS. The Cordovan swimmer José Meolans wins the 50-meter freestyle race at the FINA Short Course World Championship held in Moscow, a milestone in the history of Argentine swimming. He retired in 2008. 20 years after the feat, he spoke to MundoD, José Meolans: “I made the wrong turn!”, The memory that remained of the race.

2007 – CARLOS SOURCE ALBA. At the age of 40, the Neuquén teacher Carlos Fuentealba dies in the city of Neuquén due to the firing of a tear gas grenade carried out at point blank range by a police officer in an abuse of power and violence in the repression of the strike with a roadblock carried out on April 4, 2007 by the ATEN teachers’ union to demand salary improvements.

2008 – CHARLTON HESTON. At the age of 84, the American actor Charlton Heston (John Charles Carter), one of the great stars of Hollywood, winner of two Oscars and as many Golden Globes, died in the city of Beverly Hills (California, USA). 78 movies.

Other ephemeris

1722.- The Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen arrives at a small island in the Pacific Ocean, which the Europeans named Easter Island.

1794.- Georges-Jacques Danton, leader of the French Revolution, was guillotined in Paris.

1818.- Generals San Martín and O’Higgins obtain the victory of Maipú, which seals the independence of Chile.

1851.- Inauguration of the railway that linked the port of El Callao with Lima, the first to circulate in South America.

1879.- The Pacific War breaks out between Chile, Peru and Bolivia.

1910.- Inauguration of the railway line between Chile and Argentina that crosses the Andes mountain range.

1925.- The offside football rule is introduced in the United Kingdom.

1927.- The swimmer Johnny Weissmuller sets three world records on the same day.

1928.- The English swimmer Mercedes Gleitze, pioneer in swimming across the Strait of Gibraltar, with a time of 12 hours and 50 minutes.

1952.- Fulgencio Batista is sworn in as president of Cuba.

1955.- British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigns

1977.- The former president of Cuba Carlos Prío Socarrás, leader of the anti-Castro community, commits suicide in Miami.

1978.- Antonio Cubillo, leader of the Movement for Self-Determination and Independence of the Canary Islands, was seriously wounded in an attack in Algiers.

1986.- Three people die and 155 are injured when a device explodes at the “La belle” nightclub in Berlin.

1989.- The Polish government and the opposition reach the “round table agreements”, where they agree to legalize Solidarity and start a democratizing process.

1990.- The President of the Spanish Government Felipe González overcomes a question of confidence before the Congress of Deputies.

.- The Belgian Parliament returns to Baudouin I his full powers as King, which he had voluntarily renounced in order not to sign the abortion law.

1992.- Institutional coup in Peru. President Fujimori dissolves Parliament and assumes all powers.

1994.- The presidents of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, and of Costa Rica, Rafael Calderón, sign the mutual Free Trade Agreement.

1998.- The Akashi Kaikyo suspension bridge, 3,911 meters long, the largest in the world of this technology, was inaugurated in Japan.

1999.- Libya hands over to the Netherlands the two alleged perpetrators of the Lockerbie attack (Scotland), which caused 270 deaths. The UN suspends the sanctions imposed on Tripoli in 1991.

2000.- The Japanese Parliament elects Yoshiro Mori Prime Minister after the brain hemorrhage suffered by Keizo Obuchi.

2003.- Sixty-nine deaths in confrontations between prisoners in the Honduran prison of “El Porvenir”.

2004.- The European Union includes the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on the EU Council’s list of terrorist groups.

2014.- The French socialist of Spanish origin Anne Hidalgo, the first woman mayor of Paris.

2018.- A federal judge orders the prison of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption.

.- Panama withdraws its ambassador from Venezuela, in response to the Venezuelan “retaliation” of suspending economic relations with high-ranking officials and Panamanian companies.

2019.- The US sanctions 34 cargo ships that transport oil from Venezuela to Cuba, in a new measure of pressure against the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

2022.- The Ukrainian president requests by videoconference in the Spanish Congress more sanctions against Russia and compares the situation with the bombing of Gernika.

BIRTHS

1459.- Vicente Ferrer, Spanish religious.

1588.- Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher.

1732.- Jean-Honoré Fragonard, pintor francés.

1900.- Spencer Tracy, American film actor.

1908.- Bette Davis, American film actress.

– Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor.

1913.- Antoni Clavé, Spanish painter and sculptor.

1916.- Gregory Peck, American film actor.

1926.- Roger Corman, American film director.

1929.- Hugo Claus, Belgian writer.

1934.- Roman Herzog, former German president.

1937.- Colin Powell, American soldier and politician.

1939.- Leka I, King of Albania in exile.

1947.- Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Filipino politician.

1951.- Mercedes Milá Mencos, Spanish journalist.

1976.- Fernando Morientes Sánchez, former Spanish soccer player.

DEATHS

1794.- Georges Jacques Danton, French politician.

1840.- Mariano Necochea, Argentine general.

1923.- George Herbert de Carnarvon, British patron who financed the excavation of Howard Carter, discoverer of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

1964.- Douglas MacArthur, American general.

1969.- Rómulo Gallegos, writer and former president of Venezuela.

1975.- Chiang Kai-Chek, Chinese general, protagonist of his country’s civil war and head of the State of Taiwan.

1976.- Howard Hughes, magnate estadounidense.

1988.- Pierre Prevert, French filmmaker.

1995.- Christian Pineau, hero of the French Resistance and one of the “fathers” of the Treaty of Rome.

1996.- Encarna Sánchez, Spanish radio journalist.

2005.- Saul Bellow, American, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1976.

2009.- Chano Lobato, Spanish flamenco singer.

2018.- Isao Takahata, Japanese director and producer.

2019.- Pastor López, Venezuelan composer and singer.

2020.- Juanjo Rocafort, Spanish designer and decorator.

