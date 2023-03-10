2022 – DAY OF THE GUITARIST. National Guitarist Day is celebrated in commemoration of the birth of Norberto Aníbal Napolitano, one of the most virtuous guitarists of Argentine rock.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

Better known as “Pappo”, the musician and composer, considered one of the precursors of rock and blues in Argentina, was born in Buenos Aires on March 10, 1950.

He has been one of the best guitarists in the world, said his famous American colleague BB King. He was part of the legendary Argentine rock bands Los gatos and Los abuelos de la nada.

The artist died in the early morning of February 25, 2005, near the town of Jáuregui, in the Luján district of Buenos Aires.

More ephemeris

1906 – COURRIERES CATASTROPHE. An explosion destroys the coal mine of the French company Courrieres in northern France, where 1,099 workers die, including dozens of children, the worst accident in the history of European mining. The Courrieres catastrophe is only surpassed by the one that occurred in the Chinese Benxihu coal mine, which occurred on April 26, 1942, in which 1,549 miners died.

1927 – RAMON AYALA. The poet, writer, painter and singer-songwriter Ramón Ayala (Ramón Gumercindo Cidade) was born in the missionary town of Garupá, one of the greatest representatives of music from the Argentine coast.

1940 – CHUCK NORRIS. American actor Chuck Norris (Carlos Ray Norris), world champion of the Chinese martial art Tang soo do and founder of a chain of “Korean karate” schools, is born in the town of Ryan (Oklahoma, USA). Over a career spanning five decades, he has made more than 40 films, including Rage of the Dragon, alongside the celebrated Bruce Lee.

1958 – SHARON STONE. Sharon Stone, an American model, actress and producer, was born in the city of Meadville (Pennsylvania, USA). – and Basic Instinct.

1961 – MAVI DIAZ. The singer and songwriter Mavi Díaz (María Victoria Díaz), vocalist of the female pop rock group Viuda e Hijas de Roque Enroll during the 1980s, is born in the city of Brussels. She is currently the director of Radio Nacional Folklorica.

2006 – ALBERTO MIGRATED. At the age of 74, the screenwriter and television producer Alberto Migré (Felipe Alberto Milletari Miagro), author of several of the most successful soap operas in Argentina, including Rolando Rivas, taxi driver and Pobre diabla, dies in Buenos Aires.

2007 – RICARDO ESPALTER. At the age of 82, the popular Uruguayan actor and comedian Ricardo Espalter Arrieta, famous for his characters in the successful Argentine television programs Hiperhumor and Telecómicos, dies in the city of Maldonado (Uruguay). He gained popularity with his character “Toto Paniagua”.

2016 – ROBERTO PERFUMO. At the age of 73, the former soccer player, coach and sports journalist Roberto Alfredo Perfumo, one of the best central markers in the history of Argentine soccer, dies in Buenos Aires. He played for Racing Club and River Plate and for Cruzeiro in Brazil. He directed Racing, Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata and Olimpia de Paraguay, among other teams.

Other ephemeris

1815. Spanish troops defeat Peruvian indigenous rebels at Umachiri.

1876.- Lorenzo Latorre assumes the presidency of Uruguay.

1876.- The British inventor Alexander Graham Bell, has his first telephone conversation with an assistant who was in an adjoining room.

1905.- The battle of Mukden between the Japanese and the Russians, which had begun on February 20, ends with the victory of Japan and high losses for both parties.

1906.- Mining disaster in Courrieres, Lens (France): more than a thousand dead miners.

1931.- A fire destroys the historic Teatro Principal in the capital of Mexico, the former coliseum of the viceroys of New Spain.

1943.- The GOU (Group of United Officials) is constituted in Argentina, whose main leader was Colonel Juan Domingo Perón.

[1945-WorldWarII:ThreehundredAmericanplanesbombTokyoforsixhours

1959.- A revolt against the Chinese occupation of 1951 begins in Tibet. In the following days, the retaliation of the Chinese authorities causes thousands of deaths.

1966.- Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands marries the German diplomat Claus von Amsberg in Amsterdam.

1969.- James Earl Ray pleads guilty to the murder of civil rights leader Martin Luther King. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison and died in prison in 1998.

1977.- Astronomers discover rings around the planet Uranus.

1987.- The Vatican condemns human artificial fertilization because all forms of reproduction must be the result of conjugal love.

1990.- The Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin assumes the presidency of Chile and puts an end to 16 years of military dictatorship led by General Augusto Pinochet.

1991.- The United States army begins to abandon its positions in the Persian Gulf at the end of the first Gulf War.

1998.- Augusto Pinochet leaves the command of the Army to occupy a seat for life in the Chilean Senate.

2001.- The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office denounces former President Alberto Fujimori for the alleged extrajudicial execution of several terrorists during the assault on the Peruvian embassy.

2004.- Libya signs the protocol that allows the UN to control its nuclear program without limitations.

2005.- The Guatemalan Congress ratifies the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Central America and the United States.

.- The chess player Gary Kasparov announces his withdrawal from the competition after winning the Linares Tournament (Jaén).

2009.- The American mathematician Barbara Liskov, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and one of the first women PhDs in computing, receives the prestigious “Turing Award”.

2017.- South Korea dismisses the president of the country, Park Geun-hye, for the corruption case known as “Rasputina”.

2019.- The accident of a Boeing 737-800 MAX near Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) causes the death of its 157 occupants. The crash was the second for a similar plane in five months, prompting several countries to close their airspace to these aircraft.

2021.- The Libyan Parliament approves the new National Unity Government and ends 7 years of political division.

BIRTHS

1452.- Fernando de Aragón, husband of Isabel la Católica.

1503.- Ferdinand I of Germany, founder of the Austrian Empire.

1549.- Francisco Solano, “apostle of Peru”, Spanish missionary.

1760.- Leandro Fernández de Moratín, Spanish playwright.

1833.- Pedro Antonio de Alarcón, Spanish writer.

1844.- Pablo Sarasate, Spanish violinist.

1928.- Sara Montiel, Spanish singer and actress.

1936.- Joseph Blatter, president of FIFA.

1946.- José Juan Bigas Luna, Spanish film director.

1957.- Osama Bin Laden, Saudi terrorist, mastermind of the jihadist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States

1958.- Sharon Stone, American actress.

1964.- Edward Windsor, Prince of England.

.- Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer, daughter of jazz trumpeter Don Cherry.

1973.- Eva Herzigová, fashion model.

1981.- Samuel Eto’o, Cameroonian footballer.

DEATHS

1826.- John VI, King of Portugal.

1864.- Maximilian II, King of Bavaria.

1872.- Giuseppe Mazzini, Italian writer and patriot.

1985.- Konstantin Chernenko, Soviet leader.

1986.- Ray Milland, American actor.

1999.- Oswaldo Guayasamin, Ecuadorian painter.

2001.- Jorge Recalde, Argentine racing driver.

2003.- Barry Sheene, British motorcycling world champion.

2007. – Ricardo Espalter, 82, Uruguayan actor and comedian.

2011.- Mario Clavell, Argentine singer and composer.

2012.- Jean Giraud “Moebius”, French cartoonist.

2018.- Hubert de Givenchy, French fashion designer.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

