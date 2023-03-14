2018 – STEPHEN HAWKING. Five years ago, on March 14, 2018, the British physicist, astrophysicist and scientific popularizer Stephen Hawking died in the English city of Cambridge at the age of 76.

He is considered one of the most influential figures in the world of 20th century science. He is the author of the book A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes (1988).

1877 – JUAN M. DE ROSAS. At the age of 83, the military and politician Juan Manuel de Rosas, twice governor of the province of Buenos Aires and leader of the Argentine Confederation, died in exile in the English city of Southampton.

1879 – NACE ALBERT EINSTEIN. The German physicist Albert Einstein, considered the most important, well-known and popular scientist of the 20th century, was born in the city of Ulm (Germany). He developed the Theory of Relativity and the physical equation E = mc2 of equivalence between mass and energy.

1883 – KARL MARX PASSED AWAY. Dies in London, at the age of 64, the German philosopher, economist and journalist Karl Heinrich Marx, author of Capital, father of scientific socialism, modern communism and materialism along with his colleague Fiedrich Engels, with whom he wrote the Manifesto of the Communist party.

1922 – CHINA ZORRILLA IS BORN. The Uruguayan actress, comedian and director China Zorrilla (Concepción Matilde Zorrilla de San Martín Muñoz), one of the most popular artists in Argentina and Uruguay, was born in Montevideo. France decorated her with the Legion of Honor in the rank of knight and she also received the Gabriela Mistral Order of Educational and Cultural Merit from Chile.

1982 – 1st METALLICA RECITAL. The American heavy metal band Metallica, one of the most important in the genre, offers its first recital. It was at the Radio City club in the city of Anaheim (California, USA).

2015 – ANA M. GIUNTA PASSED AWAY. At the age of 72, the actress and playwright Ana María Giunta, winner of a Silver Condor award for her work in the film La película del rey, dies in Buenos Aires. Distinguished as an Outstanding Personality of Culture, she was a great defender of women’s rights and equal marriage.

2018 – EMILIO DISI PASSED AWAY. At the age of 85, the actor, comedian and theater director Emilio Disi (Emilio Roberto Parada) dies in Buenos Aires, with a great career in film, theater and television during the 1980s and 1990s.

2023 – PI NUMBER DAY. Since 2009, Pi Number Day has been celebrated at the initiative of the American physicist Larry Shaw, who established it due to the similarity of the date 3/14 with the value of the mathematical constant 3.1416.

2023 – ENDOMETRIOSIS. World Endometriosis Day is celebrated to raise awareness about this disease that affects the female uterus and can cause infertility. The World Health Organization estimates that some 170 million women suffer from this disease.

2023 – BORDER SCHOOLS. The National Day of Border Schools is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1972 in which Law 19,524 was promulgated to protect, organize and provide the materials and optimal conditions for the development of education in border areas.

1519.- Hernán Cortes’ troops defeat the indigenous, Maya-Chontal, led by Taabscoob in the battle of Centla (Mexico).

1829.- The coat of arms of the Republic of Uruguay is created, modified in 1906.

1880.- Francisco Antonio Vidal assumes the presidency of the Republic of Uruguay, after the resignation of Lorenzo Latorre.

1892.- The newspaper “Patria” begins to be published in New York, founded and directed by the Cuban José Martí to collaborate in the fight for the independence of his country.

1916.- First World War: The Germans take the heights of “Mort-Homme”, in front of the French town of Verdun.

1918.- The Kremlin in Moscow is chosen as the new seat of the government of the Soviet Union.

1937.- Pius XI spoke out against Nazism in his encyclical “In my anguished concern”.

1948.- The US Senate approves the Marshall Plan.

1949.- Some 450,000 American miners begin a strike to demand better wages.

1953.- Nikita Jrushchov is elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1959.- Aldo Moro accedes to the General Secretariat of the Christian Democracy of Italy.

1964.- Jack Ruby, murderer of Lee Harvey Oswald, author of the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, is sentenced to death although he finally died in prison in 1967.

1978.- “Operation Litani” begins, the first Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

1984.- The Northern Irish Republican leader, Gerry Adams, is wounded in an assassination attempt in Belfast.

1985.- The Argentine Senate approves by majority the border treaty with Chile on the Beagle Channel.

1986.- Ecuadorian Lieutenant General Frank Vargas Pazzos, who had risen up for the second time against the Government of his country, was arrested.

2001.- The Peruvian justice intervenes the Pacific Industrial Bank, based in Grand Cayman, for its links with the former security adviser Vladimiro Montesinos.

2004.- Three days after the 11-M attacks in Madrid, the PSOE led by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero wins the legislative elections in Spain with 42.64% of the votes.

2012.- The Encyclopedia Britannica stops printing on paper after 244 years and is left only with its digital edition.

births

1681.- Georg Philipp Telemann, German music composer.

1804.- Johann Strauss, compositor austriaco.

1854.- Pablo Ehrlich, German researcher. Nobel Prize in 1908, creator of the first effective drug against syphilis.

1889.- Arturo Capdevila, Argentine poet and historian.

1928.- Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, Spanish naturalist.

1933.- Michael Caine, British actor.

1948.- Billy Crystal, actor estadounidense.

1958. Albert Alexander Louis Peter Grimaldi, Albert II of Monaco, Prince of Monaco.

1963.- Pedro Duque, the first astronaut born in Spain to travel into space.

deaths

1871.- Benjamin Franklin Rawson, Argentine painter.

1877.- Juan Manuel de Rosas, former Argentine president.

1883.- Karl Marx, German politician, philosopher and economist.

1946.- José Antonio Saldías, Argentine novelist and playwright.

1980.- Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, Spanish naturalist.

1984.- Aurelio Peccei, Italian, founder of the Club of Rome.

1989.- Zita de Borbón Parma, Empress of Austria.

1992.- Maurice Chapelan, French writer.

1997.- Fred Zinnemann, Austrian film director, naturalized American.

2003.- Roberto Murolo, Neapolitan singer.

2010.- Peter Graves, American actor.

2011.- Felix Jimenez Gomez (Felix de Guarania), Paraguayan poet and writer.

2022.- Jorge Silva Melo, Portuguese actor, playwright and filmmaker.

