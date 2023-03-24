2023 – TRUTH AND JUSTICE. The Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice is celebrated, declared in 2002 in commemoration of the 1976 civic-military coup responsible for crimes against humanity committed under a regime of state terrorism.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

The objective, as explained by the Ministry of Education of the Nation, is to “collectively build a day of reflection and critical analysis of recent history”.

“In schools it is proposed as a day for children and young people, together with managers, teachers and all members of the educational and local community to understand the scope of the serious economic, social and political consequences of the last military dictatorship. and are actively committed to defending the validity of the rights and guarantees established by the National Constitution, and the democratic political regime”, they deepen.

On March 24, 1976, the self-styled “National Reorganization Process” began with the civic-military coup led by General Jorge Rafael Videla, head of the first of the “military juntas” that unleashed the persecution and disappearance of some 30,000 people denounced by organizations defending human rights.

More ephemeris

1564 – DAMNED BOOKS. Pope Pius IV publishes the “Index Librorum Prohibito”, a catalog of cursed books prohibited to faithful Catholics. He also published ten rules that would serve as a guide to catalog the works that are not included in that censorship index.

1874 – EHRICH WEISS. The illusionist Ehrich Weiss, who will go down in history as Harry Houdini, is born in Budapest. A naturalized American, Houdini became famous with shows in which he displayed an uncanny knack for escapism even at the risk of his own life.

1882 – ROBERT COOK. The German doctor Robert Koch announces in Berlin that he has discovered the bacterium that causes pulmonary tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, better known as “Koch’s bacillus”. In 1883 he found the cholera bacillus, which is why he is considered the founder of bacteriology. Koch received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1905.

1905 – JULES VERNE. At the age of 77, the French writer Jules Verne, considered the father of science fiction for a work in which he described inventions and scientific achievements after his time, such as space rockets, dies in the city of Amiens (Haute-France). helicopters and missiles. He is the author of the famous novels 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, From Earth to the Moon and Journey to the Center of the Earth, among others.

1980 – OSCAR ROMERO. A sniper from far-right paramilitary groups shot dead Salvadoran Bishop Óscar Arnulfo Romero, 62, when he was officiating mass in the chapel of La Divina Providencia hospital in San Salvador. The religious, defender of the poor and human rights, was declared a saint by Pope Francis in October 2018.

1989 – EXXON VALDEZ. The Exxon Valdez oil tanker spills 36,000 tons of crude oil into the sea, causing serious environmental damage along some 2,000 kilometers of the Alaskan (USA) coast. The incident led to the approval of new environmental legislation in the United States in 1990 called the Oil Pollution Act.

1991 – DIEGO MARADON. Striker Diego Maradona plays for the last time with the Italian Napoli shirt. It was in the game in which he scored the only “Neapolitan” goal from a penalty in the 4-1 defeat against Sampdoria in Genoa. Shortly after, the suspension issued by the Italian sports courts for the positive doping of the Argentine crack would be known.

2009 – THE PEARL. The clandestine center for illegal detention and torture La Perla, also known as La Universidad, becomes a Space for Memory and is open to society. It was located between the city of Córdoba and Villa Carlos Paz, and can be visited from Tuesday to Friday. This act was in commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the coup d’état of March 24, 1976.

2009 – JORGE BARREIRO. The actor Jorge Barreiro, who developed an extensive career in film, theater and television, dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 79. He gained fame for his leading role in “Cuatro hombres para Eva” (1965), one of the most popular telenovelas in the history of Argentine television.

Other ephemeris

1815.- Fernando VII founds the Order of Isabel la Católica to reward the services rendered in the American colonies.

1816.- The Congress of Tucumán (Argentina) meets that proclaimed the independence of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

1853.- First attempt to create a “Balloon Air Traffic Company”, by the Englishman William Henson, who presented his project to the British Parliament for its approval.

1854.- President José Gregorio Monagas decrees the abolition of slavery in Venezuela.

1878.- The Cuban patriot Antonio Maceo starts the “little war” in eastern Cuba.

1916.- A German submarine torpedoed the ship Sussex, with an estimated number of eighty dead, including the Spanish composer Enrique Granados and his wife.

1922.- Salomón-Lozano Treaty, between Colombia and Peru, by which this second country ceded the city of Leticia to Colombia.

1927.- The poet Antonio Machado is chosen to occupy a chair in the Royal Spanish Academy, although he did not take office.

1942.- Argentine President Roberto María Ortiz resigns from his post for health reasons.

[1945-WorldWarII:ThefirstphaseoftheoperationsplandirectedbytheNorthAmericanGeneralEisenhowerends

1949.- For the first time, a foreign film obtains the Oscar for Best Film. It was the British “Hamlet”, directed and performed by Laurence Olivier, who also won the Best Actor award.

1980.- An ultra-right command assassinates the Archbishop of San Salvador, Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero, when he was celebrating mass in the cathedral of the capital of El Salvador.

1986.- Units of the United States Sixth Fleet attack military objectives in international waters in the Gulf of Sirte, off the coast of Libya.

– The Argentine film director Luis Puenzo wins with “The official story”, the first Oscar that a Hispanic-American film achieves.

1989.- The oil tanker Exxon Valdez runs aground on the coast of Alaska. The spill of 37,000 tons of crude caused one of the biggest environmental disasters in history.

1994.- The Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa becomes the first Ibero-American to occupy a chair in the Royal Spanish Academy of Language in the 20th century.

1999.- More than 40 people die in a fire declared in the Mont-Blanc tunnel, which connects France and Italy.

2003.- Former Peruvian presidential adviser Vladimiro Montesinos is sentenced to five years in prison for influence peddling.

2006.- Pope Benedict XVI proclaims the fifteen first cardinals of his pontificate, among them the Spanish Antonio Cañizares and the Venezuelan Jorge Liberato Urosa Savino.

2011.- The Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemns Uruguay for the disappearance of María Claudia García, daughter-in-law of the Argentine poet Juan Gelman.

2013.- Michel Djotodia proclaims himself president of the Central African Republic after a coup that overthrew President François Bozizé, who fled the country.

2015.- 150 people die, 50 of them Spaniards, in the accident of a plane from the German company Germanwings in the French Alps, caused deliberately by the co-pilot of the aircraft.

2016.- The International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia sentences former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic to 40 years for the genocide in Srebrenica and other war crimes.

2021.- The Government of Argentina announces its withdrawal from the Lima Group, created in 2017 to deal with the situation in Venezuela.

BIRTHS

1809.- Mariano José de Larra, Spanish writer.

1897.- Wilhelm Reich, Austrian psychoanalyst and writer.

1911.- Joe Barbera, American animator, director and producer

1926.- Dario Fo, Italian playwright,

1930.- Steve McQueen, American actor.

1935.- Pedro Pubill Calaf “Peret” Spanish singer and composer.

1951.- Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer.

1952.- Quim Monzó, Spanish writer.

1954.- Robert Carradine, American actor.

1970.- Sharon Corr, Irish singer and violinist.

1973.- Jim Parsons, American actor.

1987.- María Valverde, Spanish actress.

DEATHS

1603.- Elizabeth I, Queen of England.

1824.- Esteban de Luca, Argentine poet.

1882.- Enrique W. Longfellow, American poet.

1905.- Jules Verne, French novelist.

1996.- Lola Beltrán, Mexican singer.

2002.- Ramón Tapia Espinal, member of the Triumvirate that governed the Dominican Republic between 1963 and 1965.

2008.- Richard Widmark, American actor.

2010.- Robert Culp, American actor.

– Jim Marshall, American photographer.

2016.- Johan Cruyff, footballer of Dutch origin.

2019.- Scott Walker, American musician, vocalist of the group The Walker Brothers.

2020.- Alberto Aleandro Uderzo, “Albert Uderzo”, French comic cartoonist and scriptwriter, creator together with René Goscinny of the stories of “Asterix the Gaul”.

– Manu Dibango, Cameroonian saxophonist, composer and singer.

2021.- Jorge Martínez Reverte, Spanish journalist and writer.

– Jessica Walter, American actress.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

