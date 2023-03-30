1853 – VINCENT VAN GOGH. 170 years ago, on March 30, 1853, he was born in the municipality of Zundert (Brabant, the Netherlands) the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Considered one of the great exponents of post-impressionism and the history of painting, he painted 900 paintings, 43 of them self-portraits, in a period of ten years. Theo Van Gogh, his younger brother, was his great companion, supporter and diffuser of his work.

What really happened to Van Gogh’s ear

Van Gogh’s ear is one of the great myths of plastic art. According to the most popular story, in December 1888, the Dutch artist cut the lobe of his left ear with a razor, after a discussion he had with fellow painter Paul Gauguin.

In his memoirs, Gauguin narrates that Van Gogh threatened him with a razor and that he later cut his ear. It was always believed that only a fragment was mutilated, which he later gave away, but a recent book states that the cut was complete.

In 2016, author Bernadette Murphy published “Van Gogh’s Ear: The True Story.” After years of investigation, the writer confirmed that the artist cut off his ear completely.

As reported at the time, the writer had access to a diagram made by the artist’s doctor, Felix Rey, in which the wound can be seen.

1746 – FRANCISCO DE GOYA. The Spanish painter Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes was born in the town of Fuendetodos (Zaragoza, Spain), whose work is considered a precursor of avant-garde painting. His work encompasses more than 500 oil paintings, including that of the famous naked Maja.

1793 – JUAN M. DE ROSAS. Military and politician Juan Manuel de Rosas, twice governor of the province of Buenos Aires and leader of the Argentine Confederation, was born in Buenos Aires.

1915 – ARSENIO ERICO. The striker Arsenio Erico, considered the best Paraguayan player of all time and the historical top scorer of Argentine soccer, is born in Asunción, Paraguay. He converted 295 goals with the Independiente jersey, in whose team he made his debut in 1934, at the age of 19, after his time at Nacional de Paraguay.

1927 – ARGENTINE ANTARCTIC. The first telegraphic communication is established between the city of Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego, and the Argentine scientific base of Orcadas, located on Laurie Island in the South Orcadas archipelago, on the Antarctic continent.

[1945-ERICCLAPTONBritish rock and blues musician, singer and songwriter Eric Clapton, one of the best guitarists of all time, was born in the city of Ripley (Surrey, England). Clapton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times: as a member of the bands The Yardbirds and Cream and for his solo career.

1962 – STANLEY K. BURRELL. The American rapper Stanley Kirk Burrell, better known by the stage name MC Hammer, who has sold more than 50 million records, is born in the city of Oakland (California, USA). His best known song is U ca n’t touch this.

1964 – TRACY CHAPMAN. The American singer Tracy Chapman, winner of four Grammy Awards, is born in the city of Cleveland (Ohio, USA). Among her most popular songs are Fast car, Subcity and Across the Lines.

1998 – MARCELO RIVERS. Chilean tennis player Marcelo Ríos reaches first place in the world ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), becoming the first Latin American to achieve that position. He reached the final of the Australian Open in Sydney in 1998 and is the only number 1 without a Grand Slam title.

2023 – DOMESTIC WORKERS. The International Day of Domestic Workers is celebrated in order to claim and raise awareness about the rights of women who do domestic work. It was instituted by the first International Congress of Domestic Workers, held in Bogotá in 1988.

1544.- Bartolomé de Las Casas consecrated in Seville bishop of the Mexican city of Chiapas.

1823.- The republican system of Government is established in Mexico.

1842.- Crawford Williamson Long, American physician and pharmacist, uses anesthesia in a surgical operation for the first time in history.

1845.- Spain signs a treaty with Venezuela, by which it recognizes the independence and sovereignty of this country.

1856.- Russia is forced to sign peace with France and England through the Treaty of Paris, which puts an end to the Crimean War.

1867.- The negotiations for the purchase of Alaska between the United States and Russia conclude, an operation that was closed for a price of 7.2 million dollars in gold.

1885.- The invading Guatemalan troops are defeated by the Salvadorans in a battle on the banks of the Coco River.

1900.- Argentina reforms some phrases of its national anthem that Spain could consider offensive.

1912.- Franco-Moroccan Treaty establishing the Protectorate of France over a part of Morocco.

[1945-SecondWorldWar:TheRussianstaketheGermancityofDantzig

1951.- The trial against Julius Rosenberg and his wife Ethel accused of spying for the Soviet Union begins in the United States. After being sentenced to death they were executed in June 1953.

1962.- The president of the Senate of Argentina, José María Guido, becomes president.

1963.- Military coup against the Guatemalan president, Miguel Idígoras.

1981.- Attack against the president of the United States Ronald Reagan.

1992.- The Brazilian government resigns due to allegations of corruption by the president, Fernando Collor.

1998.- Chilean tennis player Marcelo Ríos becomes the first South American to reach number one on the ATP, beating Andre Agassi in the final of the Miami Masters.

2001.- The Zapatista commanders return to Chiapas after a 22-day stay in the Mexican capital.

2006.- Brazilian astronaut Marcos Pontes begins a flight aboard the Russian Soyuz TMA-8 spacecraft and becomes the first Brazilian astronaut in history.

2010.- Colombian sergeant Pablo Emilio Moncayo is released after twelve years kidnapped by the FARC.

2016.- Htin Kyaw becomes president of Burma’s first democratic government in 50 years.

2017.- A court in Seoul orders the arrest of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye for her participation in the “Rasputina” corruption scheme.

2021.- The US Department of State denounces Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in its annual report on human rights.

BIRTHS

1135.- Moisés Ben Maimón, “Maimónides”, Spanish-Jewish philosopher and doctor.

1746.- Francisco de Goya, Spanish painter.

1793.- Juan Manuel Ortiz de Rosas, Argentine dictator.

1844.- Paul Verlaine, French poet.

1853.- Vincent Van Gogh, Dutch painter.

1928.- Tom Sharpe, British writer.

1937.- Warren Beatty, American film actor and director.

1938.- Klaus Schwab, founder of the “Davos Forum”.

1944.- Javier Krahe, Spanish singer-songwriter.

[1945-EricClaptonBritishmusician

1964.- Tracy Chapman, American singer.

1968.- Celine Dion, Canadian singer.

1979.- Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter, biological daughter of Indian musician Ravi Shankar.

DEATHS

1979.- José María Velasco Ibarra, Ecuadorian politician.

1984.- Karl Rahner, German theologian.

1986.- James Cagney, American film actor.

1997.- José Rovirosa, Mexican filmmaker and professor.

2002.- Elizabeth Angela Margarita Bowes-Lyon, Queen Mother of England.

2003. Valentin Pávlov, penultimate head of Government of the USSR.

2007.- María Julia Hernández, Salvadoran human rights defender.

2010.- David Mills, American screenwriter.

2021.- Gordon Liddy, former adviser to Nixon and mastermind behind Watergate.

2022.- Tom Parker, British musician, member of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted.

.- Dolores Castro, Mexican writer.

