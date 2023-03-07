2023 – FEMALE FOOTBALL. South American Women’s Soccer Day is celebrated, instituted by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) on the occasion of the prelude to International Women’s Day and at the beginning of the Women’s Copa Libertadores, which was played for the first time in 2009 and won the Santos team from Brazil.

The initiative was proposed by María Sol Muñoz, Conmebol’s representative before FIFA.

“Since 2016, Conmebol has been committed to the development and professionalization of more women on and off the pitch, promoting soccer with gender equality and providing more spaces for decision-making,” the organization explained in a statement. , in 2021.

1835 – JUAN M. DE ROSAS. The military and politician Juan Manuel de Rosas assumes for the second time as governor of the province of Buenos Aires after a vote in which he won by 9,713 votes to seven.

1876 – GRAHAM BELL. British-American scientist and inventor Alexander Graham Bell obtains a patent for the telephone in the United States, despite the fact that the device had been developed by the Italian Antonio Meucci, who called it a “teletron”. Bell was considered the inventor of the telephone until 2002 when the US Congress ruled that Meucci had created it in 1854.

1906 – RAMÓN CARRILLO IS BORN. The neurosurgeon and sanitary doctor Ramón Carrillo was born in the city of Santiago del Estero, who in 1949 became the first Minister of Public Health of the Nation. He created EMESTA, the first national drug factory.

1912 – ROALD AMUNDSEN. Norwegian explorer Roald Amudsen announces in the Australian city of Hobart that on December 11, 1911 he had reached the South Pole on an expedition to Antarctica. It was a trip that he recounted in his book “The South Pole: A Report of the Norwegian Antarctic Expedition on the Fram, 1910-1912″. Amudsen wrote part of that book on a ranch in the province of Santa Fe.

1956 – BRYAN LEE CRANSTON. Born in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles (California USA), the American actor Bryan Lee Cranston, known for playing the role of the chemist Walter White, starring in the hit television series Breaking Bad.

1972 – ROLANDO RIVAS, TAXI DRIVER. Channel 13 broadcasts the first chapter of the legendary telenovela Rolando Rivas, taxi driver, starring Soledad Silveyra, Claudio García Satur and Nora Cárpena with a script by Alberto Migré, one of the most famous writers in Argentina in the 60-80s.

1999 – FALLECE STANLEY KUBRICK. At the age of 70, the American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, director of the famous films 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange, dies in the English city of St. Albans.

2002 – ROGER WATERS. The British musician, singer and composer Roger Waters, former member of the rock band Pink Floyd, performs for the first time in Argentina, with the recital The Wall at the Vélez Sarsfield stadium, one of the stops on his world tour.

2010 – KATHRYN BIGELOW. American filmmaker, screenwriter and producer Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Film Direction. She went for the direction of The Hurt Locker, which she also won the Oscar for Best Picture.

2010 – THE SECRET OF HIS EYES. The film El secreto de sus ojos, directed by Juan José Campanella and starring Ricardo Darín, Soledad Villamil and Guillermo Francella, won the Oscar for best foreign film.

2012 – LIONEL MESSI. Argentine star Lionel Messi converted five of the Spanish Barcelona’s goals in the 7-1 win over German Bayer Leverkusen for the European Champions League, an unprecedented event in the tournament organized by the European soccer federation UEFA.

2020 – FIRST DEATH. A 64-year-old man who had returned to Buenos Aires from a trip to France becomes the first death in Latin America due to the pandemic Covid-19 disease, caused by the Sars Cov-2 coronavirus.

2022 – RACING FAN. Since 2009, the Day of the Racing Fan has been celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1999 in which around 30,000 supporters of “The Academy” entered the “Cilindro de Avellaneda” stadium to reject the bankruptcy of the club and achieve its permanence in football. Argentinian.

1821.- John VI of Brazil issues a decree announcing the return of the court to Portugal and the transfer of power to his son Don Pedro.

1861.- The submarine of the Spanish inventor Narciso Monturiol, “Ictineo”, successfully performs the official tests in the port of Alicante.

1876.- The American Alexander Graham Bell patents the telephone, the communication system that transmits sounds at a distance by means of electrical signals.

1933.- The adventure film ?KingKong, the story of the gigantic gorilla that became an icon of popular culture, premiered in New York (USA).

1934.- The autogyro of the Spanish inventor Juan de la Cierva performs takeoff and descent tests on the deck of the aircraft carrier “Dédalo” in the waters of Valencia.

1936.- Adolf Hitler’s German troops occupy the demilitarized zone of the Rhineland, violating one of the points established in the Treaty of Versailles.

1947.- The Civil War begins in Paraguay with the assault of ex-combatants of the Chaco War, on the police headquarters in Asunción followed by an uprising of the Military Region of the city of Concepción on March 8.

1955.- The United States detonates a 43 kiloton atomic bomb at the Nevada test site.

1965.- The US police brutally attack 600 protesters in Alabama for the civil rights of African-Americans who were trying to carry out the march from Selma to Montgomery.

1972.- Cardinal Vicente Enrique y Tarancón is appointed president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, a position from which he will play a conciliatory role during the transition from dictatorship to democratic regime.

1980.- The Governing Board of El Salvador decrees the nationalization of banks and savings and loan associations.

1992.- The first chapter of “Sailor Moon” is released, the anime television series based on the manga that popularized the genre of magical girls.

2003.- The Bosnian Human Rights Court condemns the Bosnian Serb autonomy to compensate the families of the victims of the Srebrenica massacre.

2004.- Spanish journalist Ricardo Ortega dies in Haiti after being shot while reporting on the overthrow of Jean Bertrand-Aristide.

2005.- CommWarrior becomes the first virus detected that spreads by multimedia messaging between mobile phones.

2008.- The diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Venezuela with Colombia is resolved at the Grupo Río Summit held in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

2015.- The fundamentalists of the Islamic State destroy the ancient Iraqi city of Hatra, capital of the Parthian empire that was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

2017.- The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Ángel María Villar, is charged with embezzlement of 1.2 million euros in the “Haiti case”.

2019.- Venezuela suffers the largest electrical blackout in its history at the national level, lasting between five and seven continuous days in some states.

.- The French cardinal and archbishop of Lyon, Philippe Barbarin is sentenced to six months in jail for covering up sexual abuse committed against minors by a priest from his diocese.

BIRTHS

1765.- Nicephorus Niepce, French chemist, inventor of photography.

1785.- Alessandro Manzoni, Italian poet and novelist.

1875.- Maurice Joseph Ravel, French composer and pianist.

1908.- Anna Magnani, Italian actress.

1936.- Antonio Mercero, Spanish film and television director.

1940.- Rudi Dutschke, leader of the German student movement in the sixties.

1963.- Carlos Bardem, Spanish actor and screenwriter.

1964.- Bret Easton Ellis, American writer.

1970.- Raquel Weisz, British actress.

1977.- Nunes, Portuguese footballer.

1983.- Sebastián Viera, Uruguayan soccer player.

1993.- Vinícius de Freitas Ribeiro, Brazilian football player.

1999. Ronald Araújo, Uruguayan footballer.

DEATHS

1274. Thomas Aquinas, Italian saint, theologian and philosopher.

1983.- Igor Markevitch, Italian musician of Russian origin.

1986.- Georgia O’Keefe, American painter.

1999.- Stanley Kubrick, American film director.

2021.- Olivier Dassault, French politician and businessman.

