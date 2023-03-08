2023- WOMEN’S DAY. International Women’s Day is celebrated in commemoration of the date of 1908 in which 129 seamstresses and employees died in a fire at the Cotton textile factory, in the American city of New York, when they went on strike with permanence in their workplace. to claim your rights.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

Women’s Day: why is it celebrated every March 8?

The United Nations Organization (UN) recalls that it all began in 1910, when the Socialist International, meeting in Denmark, proclaimed International Women’s Day for the first time.

At that time, it was made to honor the movement in favor of women’s rights and in search of universal women’s suffrage. That time, the idea was approved unanimously with the participation of 100 women from 17 countries, although no fixed day was established for the celebration.

A year later, the first Women’s Day was commemorated. It was March 19, 1911, and Germany, Austria, Denmark and Switzerland celebrated it. There were meetings in those countries, and it is estimated that more than a million women and men attended.

In those times, not only was it requested to have access to the vote, it was also fought to be able to hold public office, for the right to work and against labor discrimination.

FIRE AT THE TRINGLE FACTORY IN NEW YORK

Then came the fateful March 25, 1911: more than 140 young women workers, mostly Italian and Jewish immigrants, died in the famous Triangle factory fire in New York.

The fact became a desperate cry and a worldwide demand that changed the labor legislation of the United States; and in subsequent celebrations of International Women’s Day reference was made to the working conditions that led to the disaster.

In Russia, and as a result of what happened in Denmark, and then in the United States, between 1913 and 1914, women celebrated their first International Women’s Day. They decided to do it on the last Sunday of February.

Those were violent times and there was a call for peace, in the face of the imminent First World War.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Europe, women held their meetings around March 8 of the following year to protest the war or to show solidarity with the rest of the women.

In 1917, the First War was a reality. Some 2 million Russian soldiers had died and Russian women elected again on the last Sunday of February. But that time, they went on strike to ask for “bread and peace.”

Within the framework of the February Revolution, the prologue of the Russian Revolution, women became political actors of magnitude. In Zar they criticized the timing of the strike, but the women did not slacken and the uprising ended the monarchy.

That event occurred on Sunday, February 23, 1917, which, according to the Julian calendar used in Russia at the time, corresponded to March 8 of the Gregorian calendar.

More ephemeris

1885 – JUAN DE D. FILIBERTO. The musician and composer Juan de Dios Filiberto, author of famous tangos such as Caminito, Malevaje and Clavel del aire, was born in Buenos Aires. He is considered a key figure for the consolidation of tango as a world-famous musical genre.

1892 – JUANA DE IBARBOUROU. The Uruguayan writer and poet Juana de Ibarbourou (Juana Fernández Morales) was born in the city of Melo (Cerro Largo, Uruguay), who received the title of Juana de América and is considered one of the most personal voices of early-century Latin American poetry. twentieth century.

1941 – ORTEGA STICK. The musician, composer and actor Ramón “Palito” Ortega was born in the Tucuman city of San Isidro de Lules. He gained popularity with his songs in the 1960s, worked in more than 30 films and sold 28 million records throughout his lifetime. a career that spans more than five decades.

1967 – RACING CLUB. Led by Juan José Pizutti, the Racing Club team began the path that would lead them to win the 1967 Copa Libertadores de América, beating River Plate 2-0 with goals from Norberto Raffo and Humberto “Bocha” Maschio in a match of the South American tournament played in the “Avellaneda Cylinder”.

1971 – THE FIGHT OF THE CENTURY. In Madison Square Garden in New York City, the American boxer Muhammad Ali loses for the first time in his successful career when he was defeated unanimously by the judges against Joe Fraizer in the so-called “fight of the century”, one of the most remembered from boxing history.

1999 – BIOY CASARES. At the age of 84, the writer Adolfo Bioy Casares, winner of the 1990 Alfonso Reyes International Prize and the Miguel de Cervantes Award in 1990, died in Buenos Aires. A renovator of the fantastic genre, he is one of the most important authors of literature in Spanish.

2012 – HISTORICAL MOBILIZATION. Around 100,000 fans of San Lorenzo de Almagro gather in Plaza de Mayo to ask that the necessary measures be taken to achieve the return of the club headquarters to the Boedo neighborhood, in the place that occupied the old Gasómetro stadium.

2014 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES. Malaysia Airlines flight NH370, carrying 239 people between crew and passengers, disappears in the Indian Ocean, one of the most mysterious accidents in the history of commercial aviation and the reason for the longest search operation. In June 2015, the remains of the plane were found on Reunion Island, east of Madagascar, and other parts appeared on the coast of Mozambique in February 2016.

2016 – GEORGE MARTIN. At the age of 90, British sound engineer and record producer George Martin, who was called “the fifth Beatle” for his participation in all the records of the legendary pop rock band The Beatles, dies in London.

Other ephemeris

1545.- The conquistador Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca, the first European to contemplate the Iguazú Falls, is sent as a prisoner to Spain, victim of an insurrection in Paraguay.

1669.- The Etna volcano begins an eruption that will cause the death of 20,000 people in Sicily (Italy), the most destructive tragedy of this type known.

1910.- Filippo Marinetti, along with various artists, presents the “Technical Manifesto of Futurist Painting” at the Chiarella Theater in Turin (Italy).

1933.- The Austrian Chancellor Engelbert Dollfus dissolves the democratic Parliament and goes on to govern by decree.

1965.- The first US Marines arrive in South Vietnam to intensify the war against North Vietnam with their military actions.

1971.- Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) loses by points against world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier, in the so-called “fight of the century”, held in New York.

1975.- The UN begins to celebrate March 8 as International Women’s Day.

1983.- IBM launches the IBM Personal Computer XT, successor to the original IBM PC.

1990.- The guerrilla organization Movimiento 19 de abril (M-19) surrenders its weapons in its camp in Santo Domingo (Cauca) and becomes the first armed group to demobilize in Colombia.

2001.- The Chilean Court of Appeals downgraded the classification of the crime charged against former dictator Auguto Pinochet and he will be prosecuted as an accessory after the fact and not as the author of human rights violations.

2003.- Malta ratifies its accession to the European Union by referendum.

2004.- The Iraqi rulers appointed by the US ratify the provisional Constitution that should govern their country until there is an elected authority.

.- The Government of Cyprus begins to tear down the wall of Nicosia, built in 1963 after the division of the island into a Greek Cypriot entity and a Turkish Cypriot entity.

2007.- Former dictator Reynaldo Bignone, the last president of the Argentine military regime (1976-1983), is arrested for crimes against humanity.

2013.- Nicolás Maduro is sworn in as president in charge of Venezuela after the death of President Hugo Chávez.

2021.- All prison sentences handed down in the first instance against former Brazilian President Lula da Silva have been annulled.

2022.- The US prohibits importing oil and gas from Russia.

BIRTHS

1748. William V of Orange-Nassau, Dutch aristocrat.

1909.- Beatrice Shilling, British aeronautical engineer and motorcycle racer.

1917. Ernst von Glasersfeld, German philosopher.

1922.- Ralph Baer, ​​German-American engineer, father of video games.

11943.- Lynn Redgrave, American actress.

1946.- José Manuel Lara Bosch, owner of the Planeta publishing group.

1958.- Gary Newman, British musician.

1956.- Laurie Cunningham, British footballer.

1974.- Carlos Baute, Venezuelan singer.

1979.- Tom Chaplin, British singer, from the band Keane.

1985.- Ewa Sonnet, Polish singer and model.

1992.- Charlie Ray, American actress.

1995.- Keita Baldé, Senegalese footballer.

1996.- Quinn Wilde, American pornographic actress and model.

2000.- Jonas David, German soccer player.

DEATHS

1126.- Urraca, Queen of León, successor to Alfonso VI.

1702.- William III of Orange, British king.

1844.- Charles XIV, King of Sweden.

1869.- Hector Berlioz, French composer.

1888.- Wilhelm I, German Emperor

1917.- Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German pilot, inventor of the airship that bears his name.

1961.- Thomas Beecham, British conductor, musician and businessman.

1971.- Harold Lloyd, American comic actor.

1975.- George Stevens, American filmmaker.

1983.- Chabuca Granda, Peruvian singer, author of “La flor de la canela”.

1999.- Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player.

2020.- Max von Sydow, Swedish actor.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

