2023- DAY OF THE DJ. International DJ Day, also known by its English name: World DJ Day, is celebrated every March 9.

It is a relatively new celebration, since the date was instituted in 2002 from an idea of ​​the World DJ Found foundation and the NGO Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

The day seeks to pay homage to djing culture and those people who are dedicated to mixing music in different contexts.

More ephemeris

1936 – FALLECE WATSON HUTTON. At the age of 82, the Scottish athlete and educator Alexander Watson Hutton, considered “the father of Argentine soccer,” died in Buenos Aires. He was the first president of the Argentine Association Football League, predecessor of the Argentine Football Association. He also founded the Alumni Club, the most winning amateur soccer in Argentina.

1941 – NACE ANTONIO GASALLA. Born in the Buenos Aires city of Ramos Mejía, the actor, comedian, director and theater teacher Antonio Alberto Gasalla, one of the pioneers of the “café concert” in Buenos Aires, nicknamed “the king of Corrientes street” for the success of his shows . He won four Martín Fierro awards, three Konex and a Silver Condor, among other awards.

1943 – NACE BOBBY FISHER. American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer (Robert James Fischer), world champion between 1972 and 1975 by beating Russian Boris Spassky in the so-called “match of the century”, was born in the city of Chicago (Illinois, USA).

1959 – BARBIE DOLL. The American company Mattel launches the Barbie doll for sale, the toy that marked generations of girls. The creation of Barbie is attributed to the president of the company, Ruth Handler, who was inspired by a German doll called Bild Lilli that was sold in the European country between 1955 and 1964.

1963 – PICASSO MUSEUM. The current Picasso Museum is inaugurated in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​which brings together 4,251 works by the famous Malaga artist Pablo Picasso. It was first called the Sabartés Collection as a result of Picasso’s rejection of the regime of the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.

1970 – BLACK SABBATH. British rock band Black Sabbath, pioneers of heavy metal, make their stage debut at The Roundhouse, a former railway engine depot in London’s Chalk Farm turned venue for musical performances.

1971 – DIEGO TORRES IS BORN. The actor, singer and composer Diego Torres (Diego Antonio Caccia Torres), winner of ten Carlos Gardel awards, among other awards, was born in Buenos Aires. He has sold more than 20 million records.

1974 – ISMAEL SERRANO IS BORN. The Spanish singer-songwriter Ismael Serrano, one of the most prominent voices in Spanish-speaking music, was born in Madrid.

1975 – JUAN S. VERON IS BORN. Former soccer player Juan Sebastián Verón, president of Estudiantes de La Plata, who played three world championships with the Argentine team, was born in the city of La Plata. He scored 75 goals in 631 games in a career in which he also wore the shirts of Estudiantes, Boca Juniors, the English Manchester United and Chelsea and the Italians Inter, Sampdoria and Parma, among others.

1994 – CHARLES BUKOWSKI PASSED AWAY. At the age of 73, the American nationalized German poet and writer Charles Bukowski, one of the most influential of the beat generation and symbol of “dirty realism”, died in the San Pedro community of the city of Los Angeles (California, USA).

2023 – KIDNEY DAY. Every year, on the second Thursday of March, World Kidney Day is celebrated. The date was established in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).

Other ephemeris

1500.- The fleet led by the Portuguese navigator Pedro Álvarez Cabral sets sail from Lisbon towards India, which will finally reach the northeastern coast of Brazil.

1812.- The soldier José de San Martín arrives at the port of Buenos Aires (Argentina) on the English frigate “George Canning” to take part in the American independence struggles against the Spanish Empire.

1831.- King Louis Philippe of Orleans creates the Foreign Legion, an elite unit of the French army made up of foreign volunteers.

1842.- The Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi premieres his opera Nabucco at the La Scala Theater in Milan.

1868.- The opera Hamlet, based on Shakespeare’s work with music by the French composer Ambroise Thomas, opens in Paris (France).

1916.- Germany officially declares war on Portugal, after the seizure by the Portuguese of 72 German ships, within the framework of World War I.

1917.- The demonstrations of thousands of workers against Tsar Nicholas II in St. Petersburg become the beginning of the Russian revolution.

1923.- The Russian revolutionary leader, Vladimir Lenin, suffers a third stroke and loses his speech.

1985.- The new parliament of Uruguay, which emerged after 12 years of military dictatorship, approves a pardon law for imprisoned political prisoners.

1990.- The M-19 guerrilla group and the Colombian Government sign the peace agreement that endorses the demobilization of the armed group to become a legal political group.

1998.- Former Paraguayan general Lino César Oviedo is sentenced by a military court to ten years in prison for an attempted coup in 1996.

2001.- The Taliban destroy the two colossi of Buddha carved in rock between the 3rd and 4th centuries in the central province of Bamiyan (Afghanistan).

2009.- The president of the United States, Barack Obama, announces the end of the restrictions on the financing with public funds for research with embryonic stem cells.

2011.- The space shuttle Discovery, the oldest ship in the US space fleet, lands for the last time at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Florida).

2022.- The Russian Army bombs a children’s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol (Ukraine), on the coast of the Azov Sea.

BIRTHS

1451.- Américo Vespucci, Italian navigator, who gives his name to the new continent discovered by Christopher Columbus.

1749.- Honoré G. Riqueti, Count of Mirabeau, French politician.

1879.- Otto Hahn, German chemist, discoverer of the possibility of disintegration of the uranium atom.

1900.- Howard H. Aiken, American engineer and soldier, pioneer of computing.

1930.- Ornette Coleman, American jazz saxophonist.

1933.- Lloyd Price, American musician.

1934.- Yuri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut, the first man to travel in space.

1942. John Cale, American musician, member of the Velvet Underground.

1948.- Emma Bonino, Italian politician.

1955.- Ornella Muti, Italian actress.

1960.- Zeljko Obradovic, Serbian basketball player and coach.

1964.- Juliette Binoche, French actress.

1980.- Matthew Gray Gubler, American actor, director and model.

1986.- Brittany Snow, American actress and model.

1987.- Bow Wow, American actor and rapper.

1992.- María Eugenia Suárez, Argentine actress, singer and model.

1995.- Ángel Correa, Argentine soccer player.

DEATHS

1661.- Julio Mazarino, politician, cardinal, diplomat and French ruler.

1806.- Federico Gravina, marine español.

1851.- Juan Christian Oersted, Danish physicist, discoverer of electromagnetism.

1869.- Héctor Berlioz, French composer.

1888.- Wilhelm I, Emperor of Germany.

1926. Mikao Usui, Japanese master, creator of reiki.

1952.- Alexandra Kollontai, Russian socialist, revolutionary and feminist.

1989.- Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer.

1992.- Menachem Beguin, Israeli politician.

1996.- George Burns, American actor.

2007.- Gerardo Mello Mourao, Brazilian writer.

2016.- Naná Vasconcelos, Brazilian musician.

2021.- James Levine, American conductor.

Source: own and agencies.

