Epic Games released two games this week, namely “Blood Sword Fight -Mordhau-” and “Second Extinction -Second Extinction-“.

Next week’s free will be:

“Beyond Blue – Deep Sea Beyond”, the story of this game takes place in the near future. Players will explore the mysterious ocean through the perspective of deep sea explorer and scientist Mi Lai. Join a newly formed research team to see, hear and interact with the ocean from an unprecedented and more meaningful perspective with breakthrough technology.

The second game is “Never Alone – No Longer Alone”. This game is developed in cooperation with the Inupiat people, a native of Alaska, and is based on a legend passed down from generation to generation. platform game. Guide two characters simultaneously in single-player mode, or team up with a friend as you trek across frozen tundra, leap treacherous ice floes, swim through underwater caves, and face enemies both unfamiliar and familiar.