Home Entertainment Epic Games is happy to add two games this week, “Blood Sword Fight”, etc. are now available for collection-DoNews Games
Entertainment

Epic Games is happy to add two games this week, “Blood Sword Fight”, etc. are now available for collection-DoNews Games

by admin
Epic Games is happy to add two games this week, “Blood Sword Fight”, etc. are now available for collection-DoNews Games

Qin Zeyu 2023-04-14 13:34:22

Epic Games released two games this week, namely “Blood Sword Fight -Mordhau-” and “Second Extinction -Second Extinction-“.

Next week’s free will be:

“Beyond Blue – Deep Sea Beyond”, the story of this game takes place in the near future. Players will explore the mysterious ocean through the perspective of deep sea explorer and scientist Mi Lai. Join a newly formed research team to see, hear and interact with the ocean from an unprecedented and more meaningful perspective with breakthrough technology.

The second game is “Never Alone – No Longer Alone”. This game is developed in cooperation with the Inupiat people, a native of Alaska, and is based on a legend passed down from generation to generation. platform game. Guide two characters simultaneously in single-player mode, or team up with a friend as you trek across frozen tundra, leap treacherous ice floes, swim through underwater caves, and face enemies both unfamiliar and familiar.

See also  LOUIS VUITTON& Exhibition kicks off in Qingdao_Asia Property Network

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 157 – A New...

“Everything that was said will have to be...

«As bestas», a powerful high-voltage thriller

Deaths on the roads: control and education are...

AVIA archive 855 low-top retro basketball shoes in...

THE IMF reiterates the need for a fiscal...

Popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ announces new...

without classes this Friday due to a new...

Slam Jam Partners with Levi’s® for 1955 Made...

The Mercado Norte celebrates 95 years: from a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy