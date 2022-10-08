Source title: Epic immersive audio-visual feast, light and shadow witness a century of fashion changes – 2022 VOGUE World exhibition will land in Shanghai in October

Introduction: 130 years of history, what does it mean? For VOGUE, this is more than a century of unremitting pursuit of quality and innovation, as well as countless classic works and influences in fashion, culture and art. text: “Apparel and Beauty VOGUE” will be held at the Shanghai Yicang Art Museum for a 15-day VOGUE World exhibition from October 9th to October 23rd. The exhibition is divided into six chapters, including “Creative World“, “Ingenuity to the Future”, “Creating Classics”, “Image Power”, “Focus on the Present” and “Virtual Realm”. In this exhibition, the audience will follow the footsteps of time to understand how VOGUE has transcended eras, written history, and glanced at its glorious past, present and future. Famous actors Li Bingbing, Zhou Dongyu, Liu Wen, Ju Xiaowen, Gong Jun, Nazha, Zhang Xiaofei, Tong Yao, Jin Chen, Liu Yasser, Tan Jianci, Zhou Ye, Sun Yi, etc. attended the opening event of this exhibition to review the past 130 years together. In the process of creating countless classics, how did VOGUE become the classic itself. Creativity-driven, artistic crossover and cultural bridge From the backbone of fashion and art, to the cutting-edge experimental works of film and PhotoVOGUE photography, the beauty and agility in “Creative World” that break through the boundaries of creativity have brought China‘s not-to-be-ignored creative force to a broader stage. Not only does it continue to incubate creative ideas in the cross-border art, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” intends to link international and Chinese creative forces, and build a bridge of dialogue between Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges. Cross-cultural creation of brand and traditional Chinese craftsmanship. Bamboo weaving and Shanxi Shangdangdui brocade are turned into gorgeous long skirts, Fuzhou lacquer craftsmanship is used on luggage, Dulong weaving craftsmanship is made into capes and shawls, Nanjing Yunjin and Jinuo chopping cloth are cut into exquisite handbags… Internationally renowned design brands and local Chinese Fashion design forces have integrated precious handicraft skills/elements that have been passed down in China for thousands of years in their creations, and presented them to a global audience through fashionable and modern new interpretations. Timeless, precious classics and new power of female images From 1892 to the present, countless creators have devoted their enthusiasm for innovation to their work, leaving a legendary production in VOGUE. In the “Creating Classics” section of the exhibition, VOGUE has selected 130 representative moments from its precious historical archives spanning 130 years in all languages, the stories behind each piece, and the history of fashion, culture, The influence of radiation at the social level has touched the viewer’s constant thinking. Clothing, jewelry and makeup are all mirrors of the times, reflecting the transition of femininity and image in different social contexts under the passage of time. In the “Style Evolution” unit of “Creating Classics”, we take Cartier, also born in the 19th century, as a clue to embark on a journey to explore the evolution of style. In the “Smoke Makeup” section, the cover works here are all beautiful covers created by world-renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for VOGUE. She believes that the beauty, power and glamour women desire…all can be achieved through make-up. Its eponymous makeup brand, Charlotte Tilbury, has been deeply loved by supermodels and celebrities since its establishment. The ceremony cooperates to create a highlight moment on the red carpet. See also I want to wear it so cool and handsome in summer | cool | handsome | Surrounded by a century of classic and precious historical archives is the “Power of Image” chapter – 7 VOGUEFilm short films and tidbits. From producers, directors, actors to screenwriters, modeling and soundtracks, the core creative teams of these works are all women, showing the unique and distinctive new power of female images, combining their image-shaping, artistic understanding and The fashion attitude is on full display. Combining rich installation art and lighting, the exhibition site created a separate viewing space for each of the seven video works, providing an immersive viewing experience. Possibilities are limitless, rejuvenated and looking to the future In September last year, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” announced the beginning of a new chapter. The “Focus on the Present” chapter selected the most representative photography, video and works created in collaboration with artists since last September, leading the audience to focus on the inspection. This new series. Each issue has in-depth discussions on different themes and topics, and the wonderful cross-border cooperation created by the full matrix creativity of VOGUE+ and VOGUE Beauty Paper and talents in various fields… These creative achievements, combined with videos, installation art and small program QR codes, It fully demonstrates the innovative experience of content presentation in the digital age. In order to better describe and experience the prospect of the future, the virtual world installation “Meta Ocean” in the “Virtual Realm” on the same floor travels to the underwater art exhibition, guiding the audience to sink into the digital ocean of INFNI+, the special virtual editor of “Vogue of Clothing and Beauty”. Dreamland, using dreamlike CG and interaction to talk to the new generation of digital art pioneers. Over the past 130 years, VOGUE has always assembled top talents with high standards, created and always created and led the fashion trend, interpreted the synergy between fashion, art, society and multiculturalism from a unique perspective; always pay attention to and support each era. The creative talents of the company have escorted many new faces in the fashion industry, culture and art circles. In the 21st century, in the face of the changes in the media environment brought about by digital technology, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” tries to extend the tentacles of fashion to the omni-media platform, give full play to the advantages of content production, rely on strong resources and creative drive, and continue to influence more People’s thinking and perception of fashion, culture and society. This exhibition is also an important way for VOGUE to celebrate and commemorate the remarkable achievements of the past 130 years, open a chapter in current culture and art, and open up an important way to continue to explore the future innovation voyage through rich forms. During this exhibition, Xiaohongshu, as a community content partner, will also meet with you to witness the 130-year brilliant achievements of VOGUE. The VOGUE World exhibition is open to the public from October 9th to October 23rd. Search the VOGUE official boutique in the WeChat applet and enter the VOGUE Shop to purchase tickets to participate.

Introduction: 130 years of history, what does it mean? For VOGUE, this is more than a century of unremitting pursuit of quality and innovation, as well as countless classic works and influences in fashion, culture and art.

text:

“Apparel and Beauty VOGUE” will be held at the Shanghai Yicang Art Museum for a 15-day VOGUE World exhibition from October 9th to October 23rd. The exhibition is divided into six chapters, including “Creative World“, “Ingenuity to the Future”, “Creating Classics”, “Image Power”, “Focus on the Present” and “Virtual Realm”. In this exhibition, the audience will follow the footsteps of time to understand how VOGUE has transcended eras, written history, and glanced at its glorious past, present and future. Famous actors Li Bingbing, Zhou Dongyu, Liu Wen, Ju Xiaowen, Gong Jun, Nazha, Zhang Xiaofei, Tong Yao, Jin Chen, Liu Yasser, Tan Jianci, Zhou Ye, Sun Yi, etc. attended the opening event of this exhibition to review the past 130 years together. In the process of creating countless classics, how did VOGUE become the classic itself.

Creativity-driven, artistic crossover and cultural bridge

From the backbone of fashion and art, to the cutting-edge experimental works of film and PhotoVOGUE photography, the beauty and agility in “Creative World” that break through the boundaries of creativity have brought China‘s not-to-be-ignored creative force to a broader stage.

Not only does it continue to incubate creativity in art cross-border, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” intends to link international and Chinese creative forces, and build a bridge of dialogue between Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges. Cross-cultural creation of brand and traditional Chinese craftsmanship. Bamboo weaving and Shanxi Shangdangdui brocade are turned into gorgeous long skirts, Fuzhou lacquer craftsmanship is used on luggage, Dulong weaving craftsmanship is made into capes and shawls, Nanjing Yunjin and Jinuo chopping cloth are cut into exquisite handbags… Internationally renowned design brands and local Chinese Fashion design forces have integrated precious handicraft skills/elements that have been passed down in China for thousands of years in their creations, and presented them to a global audience through fashionable and modern new interpretations.

Timeless, precious classics and new power of female images

From 1892 to the present, countless creators have devoted their enthusiasm for innovation to their work, leaving a legendary production in VOGUE. In the “Creating Classics” section of the exhibition, VOGUE has selected 130 representative moments from its precious historical archives spanning 130 years in all languages, the stories behind each piece, and the history of fashion, culture, The influence of radiation at the social level has touched the viewer’s constant thinking.

Clothing, jewelry and makeup are all mirrors of the times, reflecting the transition of femininity and image in different social contexts under the passage of time. In the “Style Evolution” unit of “Creating Classics”, we take Cartier, also born in the 19th century, as a clue to embark on a journey to explore the evolution of style.

In the “Smoke Makeup” section, the cover works here are all beautiful covers created by world-renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for VOGUE. She believes that the beauty, power and glamour women desire…all can be achieved through make-up. Its eponymous makeup brand, Charlotte Tilbury, has been deeply loved by supermodels and celebrities since its establishment. The ceremony cooperates to create a highlight moment on the red carpet.

Surrounded by a century of classic and precious historical archives is the “Power of Image” chapter – 7 VOGUEFilm short films and tidbits. From producers, directors, actors to screenwriters, modeling and soundtracks, the core creative teams of these works are all women, showing the unique and distinctive new power of female images, combining their image-shaping, artistic understanding and The fashion attitude is on full display. Combining rich installation art and lighting, the exhibition site created a separate viewing space for each of the seven video works, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Possibilities are limitless, rejuvenated and looking to the future

In September last year, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” announced the beginning of a new chapter. The “Focus on the Present” chapter selected the most representative photography, video and works created in collaboration with artists since last September, leading the audience to focus on the inspection. This new series. Each issue has in-depth discussions on different themes and topics, and the wonderful cross-border cooperation created by the full matrix creativity of VOGUE+ and VOGUE Beauty Paper and talents in various fields… These creative achievements, combined with videos, installation art and small program QR codes, It fully demonstrates the innovative experience of content presentation in the digital age.

In order to better describe and experience the prospect of the future, the virtual world installation “Meta Ocean” in the “Virtual Realm” on the same floor travels to the underwater art exhibition, guiding the audience to sink into the digital ocean of INFNI+, the special virtual editor of “Vogue of Clothing and Beauty”. Dreamland, using dreamlike CG and interaction to talk to the new generation of digital art pioneers.

Over the past 130 years, VOGUE has always assembled top talents with high standards, created and always created and led the fashion trend, interpreted the synergy between fashion, art, society and multiculturalism from a unique perspective; always pay attention to and support each era. The creative talents of the company have escorted many new faces in the fashion industry, culture and art circles. In the 21st century, in the face of the changes in the media environment brought about by digital technology, “Vogue of Apparel and Beauty” tries to extend the fashion tentacles to the omni-media platform, give full play to the advantages of content production, rely on strong resources and creative drive, and continue to influence more People’s thinking and perception of fashion, culture and society. This exhibition is also an important way for VOGUE to celebrate and commemorate the remarkable achievements of the past 130 years in various forms, open a chapter in current culture and art, and open an important way to continue to explore the future innovation voyage.

During this exhibition, Xiaohongshu, as a community content partner, will also meet with you to witness the 130-year brilliant achievements of VOGUE.

The VOGUE World exhibition is open to the public from October 9th to October 23rd. Search the VOGUE official boutique in the WeChat applet and enter the VOGUE Shop to purchase tickets to participate.