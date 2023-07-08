Home » Epic: Volleyball team collected 5 match points and defeated USA in Anaheim
Entertainment

Epic: Volleyball team collected 5 match points and defeated USA in Anaheim

by admin
Epic: Volleyball team collected 5 match points and defeated USA in Anaheim

The Argentine volleyball team made history again in the League of Nations. In an epic battle against the United States raised five match points and was left with the victory by 3-2. with partials of 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 43-41 and 15-12.

With their blocking, receiving and attacking percentage, Argentina prevailed in the first set. In the second the local team reacted and equalized the series.

In the third the USA again prevailed with serves and went to the front. But the best was yet to come for Argentina.

the fourth set it was the great battle. Marcelo Méndez’s team won it in the tie break by 43-41, after the feat of raising 5 match points.

In the fifth the locals started better, but the defense, counterattack and Argentine block prevailed and the victory was sacrificed is historic, after 2 hours 36 minutes of play.

Argentina had been going strong in the tournament. They swept Germany 3-0 and reached the second round. With the victory against the United States, the team is fifth, with 24 points, one less than Brazil and the United States.

This Saturday night (at 9:00 p.m.) they will close their participation in the regular phase against Iran, which is in 12th place with 9 points.

Formations:

Argentina: Luciano De Cecco (-), Bruno Lima (14), Luciano Vicentin (8), Luciano Palonsky (13), Augustin Loser (15), Nicolas Zerba (14) Liberals: Santiago Danani.

Entered: Matías Sánchez (1), Pablo Kukartsev (14), Jan Martinez (10), Manuel Armoa Morel (1)

DT: Marcelo Mendez

USA: Micah Christenson (1) Matthew Anderson (19), Torey Defalco (25), Thomas Jaeschke (18), Maxwell Holt (13), Jeffrey Jendryk II (1) Libero: Erik Shoji

See also  In Venice the black and white of Inge Morath

Entraron: Kyle Russel (-), David Smith (8), Micah Ma´a (-)

DT: John Speraw

LT

You may also like

The battles of Lucha Libre AAA come to...

Real Hype Creative Throws Spectacular Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party...

Jennifer Lopez: A Sneaker Collection Fit for a...

Jay Chou’s ‘Secrets That Cannot Be Said’ Gets...

This is how shocking was the sinking of...

eight dead and five trapped under rubble due...

California Governor to Seek Release of Charles Manson...

Operation on TV: ESPN, accused of wearing down...

Lago Hermoso, the new Neuquén ski center opens...

Lucero and Mijares Proudly Support Their Talented Children...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy