Epic: Volleyball team collected 5 match points and defeated USA in Anaheim

The Argentine volleyball team made history again in the League of Nations. In an epic battle against the United States raised five match points and was left with the victory by 3-2. with partials of 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 43-41 and 15-12.

With their blocking, receiving and attacking percentage, Argentina prevailed in the first set. In the second the local team reacted and equalized the series.

In the third the USA again prevailed with serves and went to the front. But the best was yet to come for Argentina.

the fourth set it was the great battle. Marcelo Méndez’s team won it in the tie break by 43-41, after the feat of raising 5 match points.

In the fifth the locals started better, but the defense, counterattack and Argentine block prevailed and the victory was sacrificed is historic, after 2 hours 36 minutes of play.

Argentina had been going strong in the tournament. They swept Germany 3-0 and reached the second round. With the victory against the United States, the team is fifth, with 24 points, one less than Brazil and the United States.

This Saturday night (at 9:00 p.m.) they will close their participation in the regular phase against Iran, which is in 12th place with 9 points.

Formations:

Argentina: Luciano De Cecco (-), Bruno Lima (14), Luciano Vicentin (8), Luciano Palonsky (13), Augustin Loser (15), Nicolas Zerba (14) Liberals: Santiago Danani.

Entered: Matías Sánchez (1), Pablo Kukartsev (14), Jan Martinez (10), Manuel Armoa Morel (1)

DT: Marcelo Mendez

USA: Micah Christenson (1) Matthew Anderson (19), Torey Defalco (25), Thomas Jaeschke (18), Maxwell Holt (13), Jeffrey Jendryk II (1) Libero: Erik Shoji

Entraron: Kyle Russel (-), David Smith (8), Micah Ma´a (-)

DT: John Speraw

