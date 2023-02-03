While Tolkien’s brilliance as a world-builder and storyteller is

well-established, fewer people are aware of just how unique (and

obsessive) his creative process was, or that he was a gifted visual

artist. That is changing thanks to an unprecedented exhibition of

Tolkien’s personal items, manuscripts and artworks, Tolkien:

Maker of Middle-Earthcurrently on display at the Morgan

Library in Manhattan.

John McQuillen, Assistant Curator at the Morgan Library, and

Holly Ordway, author of the upcoming study Tolkien’s Modern

Sourcesjoin me to discuss the exhibition, which sheds light

on Tolkien’s use of visual art to help him solidify his literary

vision, the role his stories and artworks played in his family

life, and (perhaps surprising to many who view Tolkien as a

conservative fuddy-duddy) his willingness to draw on an eclectic

range of sources, including distinctly modern ones, to enhance his

creative expression.

Links

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth at the Morgan (view

selected images from the exhibition) https://www.themorgan.org/exhibitions/tolkien

The exhibition book, Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth by

Catherine McIlwaine

https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Maker-Middle-earth-Catherine-McIlwaine/dp/1851244859

Holly Ordway http://www.hollyordway.com/

Sheen Center for Thought & Culture https://www.sheencenter.org/

