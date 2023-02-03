Home Entertainment Episode 50—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court, Pt. II—Kerry McCarthy
Entertainment

Episode 50—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court, Pt. II—Kerry McCarthy

by admin
Episode 50—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court, Pt. II—Kerry McCarthy

Sep 9, 2019

One of England’s greatest composers, William Byrd is a
fascinating and complicated figure of Catholic musical history. A
musician in the Royal Chapel of Queen Elizabeth, he associated with
the highest ranks of the Anglican establishment while writing music
on the side for secret Catholic masses.

In part two of this interview, singer and scholar Kerry McCarthy
discusses the high level of amateur musicianship in Byrd’s England,
his attitude towards music as revealed in his writings, his
approach to text-setting and relationship with contemporary poets,
and Renaissance rhythm. An overview is given of more of the genres
Byrd worked in, from keyboard and consort music to motets and Mass
propers.

In this episode you will hear the following pieces by Byrd (all
used with kind permission from the groups named):

Fantasia in A minor for keyboard, performed by Olga
Pashchenko https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DiebzF-UJ4

In nomine #5 for consort, performed by The Rose Consort of Viols
on Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and
Anthems https://www.amazon.com/Byrd-Consort-Keyboard-Music-Anthems/dp/B0000013UP

Sadness and anxiety, performed by Gallicantus on The
Word Unspoken https://music.apple.com/us/album/word-unspoken-sacred-music/533746884?app=itunes&ls=1

Ave verum corpus, performed by Ensemble ZENE on Painful way https://www.highresaudio.com/en/album/view/pd88hj/ensemble-zene-bruno-kele-baujard-purcell-byrd-scarlatti-lotti-allegri-via-dolorosa

Links

Part I of this interview https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=49

Kerry McCarthy, Byrd https://global.oup.com/academic/product/byrd-9780195388756?cc=us&lang=en&

Olga Pashchenko https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfXOSSr0MB_fvePKrSfCQug

The Rose Consort of Viols https://www.alisoncrum.myzen.co.uk/roseconsortweb/index.htm

Gallicantus http://www.gallicantus.com/

Ensemble ZENE https://www.ensemblezene.com/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  “Safety at work is not a cost”: lesson to 1,400 students of the Vco

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 49 – A...

After the price cut by Tesla, the price...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 51 – Bringing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 52—Off-Broadway Play Accurately...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 53 – God...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 54 – Fostering...

Electric cars, the anomaly Italy: sales down by...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 55 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 56 – Vindicating...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 57 – River...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy