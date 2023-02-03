One of England’s greatest composers, William Byrd is a

fascinating and complicated figure of Catholic musical history. A

musician in the Royal Chapel of Queen Elizabeth, he associated with

the highest ranks of the Anglican establishment while writing music

on the side for secret Catholic masses.

In part two of this interview, singer and scholar Kerry McCarthy

discusses the high level of amateur musicianship in Byrd’s England,

his attitude towards music as revealed in his writings, his

approach to text-setting and relationship with contemporary poets,

and Renaissance rhythm. An overview is given of more of the genres

Byrd worked in, from keyboard and consort music to motets and Mass

propers.

In this episode you will hear the following pieces by Byrd (all

used with kind permission from the groups named):

Fantasia in A minor for keyboard, performed by Olga

Pashchenko https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DiebzF-UJ4

In nomine #5 for consort, performed by The Rose Consort of Viols

on Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and

Anthems https://www.amazon.com/Byrd-Consort-Keyboard-Music-Anthems/dp/B0000013UP

Sadness and anxiety, performed by Gallicantus on The

Word Unspoken https://music.apple.com/us/album/word-unspoken-sacred-music/533746884?app=itunes&ls=1

Ave verum corpus, performed by Ensemble ZENE on Painful way https://www.highresaudio.com/en/album/view/pd88hj/ensemble-zene-bruno-kele-baujard-purcell-byrd-scarlatti-lotti-allegri-via-dolorosa

