Sep 9, 2019
One of England’s greatest composers, William Byrd is a
fascinating and complicated figure of Catholic musical history. A
musician in the Royal Chapel of Queen Elizabeth, he associated with
the highest ranks of the Anglican establishment while writing music
on the side for secret Catholic masses.
In part two of this interview, singer and scholar Kerry McCarthy
discusses the high level of amateur musicianship in Byrd’s England,
his attitude towards music as revealed in his writings, his
approach to text-setting and relationship with contemporary poets,
and Renaissance rhythm. An overview is given of more of the genres
Byrd worked in, from keyboard and consort music to motets and Mass
propers.
In this episode you will hear the following pieces by Byrd (all
used with kind permission from the groups named):
Fantasia in A minor for keyboard, performed by Olga
Pashchenko https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DiebzF-UJ4
In nomine #5 for consort, performed by The Rose Consort of Viols
on Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and
Anthems https://www.amazon.com/Byrd-Consort-Keyboard-Music-Anthems/dp/B0000013UP
Sadness and anxiety, performed by Gallicantus on The
Word Unspoken https://music.apple.com/us/album/word-unspoken-sacred-music/533746884?app=itunes&ls=1
Ave verum corpus, performed by Ensemble ZENE on Painful way https://www.highresaudio.com/en/album/view/pd88hj/ensemble-zene-bruno-kele-baujard-purcell-byrd-scarlatti-lotti-allegri-via-dolorosa
Links
Part I of this interview https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=49
Kerry McCarthy, Byrd https://global.oup.com/academic/product/byrd-9780195388756?cc=us&lang=en&
Olga Pashchenko https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfXOSSr0MB_fvePKrSfCQug
The Rose Consort of Viols https://www.alisoncrum.myzen.co.uk/roseconsortweb/index.htm
Gallicantus http://www.gallicantus.com/
Ensemble ZENE https://www.ensemblezene.com/
