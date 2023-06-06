EPRE authorized Edersa to increase the electricity rate

The EPRE (Río Negro Provincial Regulatory Agency for Electricity) authorized the distributor Edersa to increase the electricity rate in Río Negro as of June 1. The increments that will be reflected in the next invoices will be around between 3 and 6%. This was detailed by Isabel Tipping, head of the provincial entity.

He expressed that It is a provisional recognition for the strong inflationary jump that the country is going through and that it has a high impact on the maintenance of the service. Edersa has the concession to distribute electricity throughout the provincial territory, except for Bariloche and Río Colorado, run by cooperatives.

Last week a public hearing was held in Cipolletti at the request of Edersa to review the current rate schedule. In that instance, the company authorities requested a 12.4% increase in the VAD (Value Added Distribution) cAs a consequence of the impact of inflation between May 2022 and March of this year.

May 31, In the Official Gazette of Río Negro, the authorization by EPRE for a “provisional tariff recognition” was published. monthly for the rate to be applied by the distributor Edersa “in the amount of $/month 1,188,341,664, valid for consumption verified as of June 1, 2023, based on the recitals herein.”

Tipping announced that the EPRE technical teams are already working on the distributor’s proposal to define the corresponding increase. The authorization is between 2 and 4% of the increase that will be reflected in the bill for final consumers.

It is that in addition to this permit, an increase will also be reflected by the salary agreement that governs the joint agreements and that are outside the VAD. The electricity bill is made up of three components: the VAD, the value of energy and taxes.

«We are giving an increase that is an average of 6%. For example, for the T1 level of residential buildings, it does not reach 3.5% because it has a different impact. Not for T2 either. The maximum is 6%,” Tipping explained to Río Negro.

The official explained that That increase arises from two variables: on the one hand, the 15% that was closed by parities in the sector and on the other, the concession to a future agreement of the extraordinary review. At the public hearing, the Edersa authorities made a presentation on the impact of inflation on service maintenance costs and for this reason they requested 12.4%.

Tipping added that in case of granting a new increase in the context of the distributor’s request It will be done in a “staged” way.

Another outstanding point in the hearing was the request from the Electric Power Secretariat to modify one of the distributor’s commitments regarding investment. The request was to replace the El Cuy – Cerro Policía Interconnection work for another work whose purpose is to supply the productive area of ​​the Río Negro valley between General Conesa and Guardia Miter.

