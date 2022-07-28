Xi’an News Network News The 12th Beijing International Film Festival, which will open on August 13, has recently officially announced the shortlisted film for the “Temple of Heaven Award”: directed by Er Dongsheng, based on the real historical event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia” The movie “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” was officially shortlisted for the main competition unit.

Today, the film party released the pilot posters and some stills for the first time: Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Wang Qiang, Luo Yichun, Wang Churan, Huang Yao, Bai Yufan, Cao Jun, Zhang Mingen, Ding Chengxin in the film’s modeling exposure, and many Mongolians. Clan actors and veteran actors joined in to help out.

The reporter learned from the producer that the film “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” is based on real historical events: in the late 1950s, New China suffered serious natural disasters, and a large number of orphans in the south faced the crisis of nutritional deficiencies. At this juncture, the party committee and government of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region took the initiative to invite the central government, and based on the principle of “take one, live one, and strengthen one”, about 3,000 orphans from southern cities were taken to the prairie and handed over to the simple and kind-hearted herdsmen they adopt. Here, children far from home will learn to integrate into new environments and families, and face new families. And all their unease and pain will be resolved one by one by the true love and great love in the world.

Director Er Dongsheng, who has great insight into realistic themes, after “I Am a Passerby”, once again focuses the camera on ordinary individuals in life, captures the inner emotions of the characters with delicate brushstrokes, and depicts a moving historical picture. .

Zeng Han, the producer of the film and chairman of Inner Mongolia Film Group Co., Ltd., said that “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” is a masterpiece of the same theme film and television works in recent years. in a twisty storyline.

In the movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, Chen Baoguo plays Du Sihan, who embarks on a “sister-seeking journey” in his later years, and vividly shows the urgent and uncertain mood to find relatives; Ma Su plays the “prairie mother” Sarena , she studied Mongolian seriously, and played the role in Mongolian throughout the film; Ayunga from Inner Mongolia was “electrically shocked” for the first time, and the image of her debut on the big screen was very contrasting; Wang Qiang played the “prairie brother” Namu The young Du Siheng played by Khan and Luo Yichun is a pair of unrelated grassland brothers and sisters. The emotion between the two is delicate and moving; Ding Chengxin plays the young Ma Zhengyuan, who showed good acting skills for the first time on the big screen.

In addition, the film also invited young actors such as Wang Churan, Huang Yao, Bai Yufan, Cao Jun, Zhang Mingen, veteran actors such as Li Bin and Xu Huanshan, the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actress Badma, and Bassenzabu, his day Tu, Bayin Erile and other outstanding Mongolian actors joined to help out. They all contributed the most moving performances to the film, making the story more vivid and the emotional details more real.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press