Presented in 2017 and fully operational from 1 January 2018, Confindustria Moda has elected its third president, after Claudio Marenzi (today at the top of Pitti Immagine) and Cirillo Marcolin, both entrepreneurs, the first of clothing, the second of eyewear. . Their successor is Ercole Botto Poala, managing director of Reda, one of the most important Italian wool mills.

The choice of presidents provides for an alternation between representatives of different parts of the complex TMA sector (textile-fashion-accessory), also called the enlarged fashion system, which in 2019 had nearly one hundred billion in turnover, a figure partially recovered in 2021 and 2022 Further growth of 16% is estimated for the second half of the year and the data on production and exports for the first part of the year confirm the importance of the fashion system for the GDP of our country. Confindustria Moda is “only” four years old, but many more if you look at the associations that have decided to join: Sistema Moda Italia (Smi), Assopellettieri, Assocalzaturifici, Anfao (eyewear), Federorafi and Unic (tannery).

“After the hard years of the pandemic, the TMA is returning to play the role of one of the main engines of the Italian economy and therefore the main contributor to the country’s trade balance – underlined Botto Poala -. The challenges that await us, sustainability, digitalization and internationalization, can only be tackled by working together as a system “.

«Ercole is the ideal person to guide Confindustria Moda towards an ever stronger and more factual cohesion», Marcolin commented. The change at the top of Confindustria Moda was expected, while the resignation of Siro Badon as president of Assocalzaturifici came as a surprise. The entrepreneur, elected to the top of the association in June 2019, yesterday resigned his mandate “for family and professional reasons, linked to the workload of his company, which prevent him from continuing to ensure a constant presence in the association”.

