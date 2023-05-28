Erdogan announced his victory in the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a historic runoff election that posed the toughest challenge of his two-decade rule.

“We will rule the country for the next five years,” Erdogan told enthusiastic supporters from the top of a bus in his home district of Istanbul.

“God willing, we will be worthy of your trust,” he added.

According to provisional data from the count of more than 95% of the ballots, Erdogan, in power for 20 years, obtained 52.3% of the vote, compared to 47.7% for his rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu.

Erdogan, 69, began his political career in the 1960s within Islamist activism, but it was not until 1994 that he became mayor of Istanbul. However, his political rise was temporarily thwarted by the 1998 coup.

While he has now become Turkey’s longest-serving politician, it was not until the 2000s that he founded the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The party’s solid victory in the 2002 parliamentary elections propelled Erdogan to the head of government, a position he would not relinquish until eleven years later due to the consecutive term limit established in the Turkish constitution.

In 2017, Erdogan, who managed to be elected president by popular vote two years before, decided to go a step further; He reaped another victory in a referendum that allowed him to implement a turn towards a presidential model that left the figure of the prime minister out of the game and allowed him to combine powers.

The Turkish head of state, who supported a purely conservative model that has raised numerous criticisms from the opposition and minority sectors of Turkish society, has moved the country away from the secular path established by Kemal Ataturk, founder of the republic and an indispensable figure for the turkish politician.

However, the events of recent years have begun to take their toll on an increasingly authoritarian and repressive president who could now suffer the consequences of a response that many consider lax and chaotic to the crises and disasters that have hit the population.

As Erdogan tries to position Turkey as a mediator at the international level, especially in conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, everything points to a gradual but consistent decline in his popularity, something that has also been noted within the NATO, where it continues to hinder Sweden’s accession for not complying with its demands.

DEMOCRACY AND FUTURE

There are many voices that have been warning for years that Turkey’s democracy, historically fragile, is in danger. The Erdogan government has sharply increased crackdowns on dissidents, who accuse Erdogan of silencing journalists, activists and opponents, especially in the wake of the 2016 coup attempt.

The attempted coup led the government to launch a harsh campaign of arrests that has ended with thousands of people behind bars. Thus, in the last 20 years of power, Erdogan has placed the country at the head of an authoritarian abyss that has brought the judiciary under his wing.

This case materialized in 2022 with the conviction and disqualification of the mayor of Istanbul, the Social Democrat Ekrem Imamoglu, in what largely constituted a new attempt by the Government to leave him off the electoral board.

The opposition, for its part, decided to focus its support on the figure of Kiliçdaroglu, who not only shares a name with the historic Ataturk but also leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which was also his formation.