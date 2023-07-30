Ergonomic Kitchen: 5 concepts that make up a project

With the notoriety that Kitchens conquered in residential projects, one point became even more evident in their conception: the importance of ergonomics.

Always attentive to these precautions, the architect Bruno Moraesin front of the office BMA Studiomade this concern even more evident in the project he signs for CASACOR São Paulo 2023.

In your ‘Functional Kitchen‘, the professional denotes the bold aesthetics of its proposal, as well as pointing out the importance of observing the comfortable measurements for the installation of work areas and appliances.

But from what concepts does a ergonomic kitchen? check out 5 features pointed out by the architect Bruno Moraes.

1. Kitchen cabinets

One of the main pieces of furniture in a kitchen is the cabinets, which occupy much of the area. When upper cabinets are installed above the blackspash, the setback is imperative to avoid accidents.

In terms of measurements, the architect signals a 75 cm distance when we have the upper cabinet recessed from the countertop alignment, but when we have the upper cabinet aligned with the countertop, without indentation, we need to have more than 1 m away between cabinet and countertop.

2. Circulation in space

The starting point is to understand the kitchen flow it’s at dynamics of the residents. In layouts that show only the bench in front of a wall, “hallway kitchen”, the professional recommends a greater circulationso as not to give the impression of a cramped or claustrophobic environment.

In general, the idea is that the furniture positioning e home appliances do not interfere with the dynamics of preparing meals and welcoming residents. For Bruno Moraes, a circulation between 90 cm e 1,05 m propitiates a proper movement.

3. Hot tower

Although for many it seems just a charm, thinking ergonomically about the hot tower transforms the kitchen in a fantastic way. For this, it is necessary to analyze the electro characteristicsto produce the joinery that receives it correctly and consider the breathing needs of each equipment.

With regard to dimensions in nichehe indicates that, in general, companies suggest a minimum of 60 cm deephowever, it is always worth a custom analysis by the architect, who, among other points, needs to consider a height that is comfortable for the eyes and access of the resident.

4. Cooktop to beer

In general, the professional considers the installation of cooktop at a height between 90 a 95 cm of the floor, but with a view to comfort, he decides to hit the hammer after analyzing the characteristics of the inhabitant.

another measure referential and the countertop thickness who will receive the piece, which will depend on the resistance of the material you choose.

Planning still considers a minimum distance from the wallas well as a spacing, on the sides of the cooktopwhich will serve as ventilation and an area intended for food support.

To avoid overheatingit is essential to consider a gap between 5 e 10 cm background, depending on the model you choose, and always predict a minimum distance from the kitchen sink (50 cm is a good parameter) to avoid splashing water when using the faucet. Similar to cooktopthe sinks accompany the same level as the bench.

5. Work bench and sectors

For work benches, the architect recommends 90 a 95 cm in height from the floor, and higher proposals, such as a balcony, can reach between 1 a 1,10 m.

And when the area receives the assignment to serve, in general the stools must present a height of 75 cm, no case of counter e sidewalks with a height of 65 cm for countertops up to 95 cm of the floor, leaving an indentation of 25 cm for fitting the legs under the counter and a minimum of 10 cm of retreat for the support of the feet in the masonry base, that normally is elevated of the floor between 10 and 15 cm in relation to the floor.

