Eric del Castillo Opens Up About His Macular Degeneration and Exciting New Project

The legendary Mexican actor, Eric del Castillo, recently opened up about his health concerns in a candid interview. At 86 years old, the accomplished actor admitted to struggling with macular degeneration, a condition that causes gradual vision loss. Despite this, del Castillo remains active and focused on his career, relying on electronic prompters and his other senses to continue working in the industry.

Del Castillo emphasized that he is still able to see the beauty of the world, such as clouds and trees, thanks to treatments involving vitamins. He is optimistic about his future projects and is excited about an upcoming role on Televisa. He also expressed a desire to connect with younger generations in the industry, offering them guidance based on his own experiences.

Despite the challenges he faces with his health condition, Eric del Castillo maintains a positive outlook and is determined to continue his influential career in acting.

