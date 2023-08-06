Érica Salguero designs the tallest residential building in São Paulo

not located tallest residential building in São Paulothis apartment of 330 m² was designed by architect Érica Salguero to meet the needs of a couple and their two teenage children. The main objective was to create a spacious and welcoming space, especially designed to welcome friends and promote moments of social coexistence.

Upon entry, a large circular mirror positioned in front of the organic sofa visually expands the area. The connection with nature is established through several strategically placed plants, bringing the concept of biofilia into space.

Already social areaErica chose to use the straw-colored burnt cement, both on the walls and ceiling. This choice gives the environment a modern and sophisticated look, while creating a sense of continuity and fluidity. And to break up the monotony of the color palette, four comfortable armchairs and a vibrant rug have been added.

O wooden panel, with its mimicked doorsleads to different rooms, such as the bathroom, the hallway and the TV room, contributing to an elegant and discreet aesthetic.

The dining room features a spacious table accompanied by a pendant that stands out like a true sculpture. In addition, the environment is complemented by the presence of a painting by the artist. Rosana Vaz.

The kitchen, integrated into the dining room and the gourmet area, is subtly demarcated by a leather briseproviding a visual distinction between spaces.

– (Renato Navarro/CASACOR) Continues after advertising

A gourmet area has a barbecue, cooktop and minibar and, here, Érica chose to work with leather and earthy tones, creating an atmosphere of harmony, complemented by plants.

In the eldest son’s room, the walls and ceiling were covered with burnt cement in a gray tint, creating a contemporary and sophisticated atmosphere. To add a touch of warmth and comfort, wood has been incorporated into the portico, bringing a cozy feel to the room.

In the youngest son’s bedroom, a grayscale palette is explored, from the walls coated with burnt cement to the choice of furniture and joinery.

The master suite was designed to offer a welcoming refuge to residents: the woody panelsilluminated indirectly, confer a touch of elegance and sophistication. This element extends throughout the environmentincluding the closet, which was integrated into the bedroom.

