Ernesto Ferrero, the lord of books, has died

The lord of books, Ernesto Ferrero, has passed away at the age of 85. An all-round intellectual, writer, acute observer of society, for years – from 1998 to 2016 – alongside president Ronaldo Picchioni, he led the Book Fair. He collaborated for a long time with «La Stampa». His was a profound culture which he exhibited in a discreet and kind way. He hated excesses, all of them. But he was a master of light irony. A Turin man, a gentleman from another era.

Ernesto Ferrero seemed made of mercury. Until he reached the age of 80, under the vaults of the Lingotto, he could walk 30 kilometers a day. You could see him darting from one room to another with the speed of a sprinter, because he never wanted to miss a single presentation, pampering all the authors. «I read it here, on my pedometer, my daily marathon – he confessed to journalists – this year I decided to really understand how far I was travelling, just on a whim». And at the end of each Salon he had lost two kilos of weight, and he put his beloved paper rose back in the drawer, an origami of words that he placed in the buttonhole of his jacket from the Thursday morning of the ribbon cutting to the Sunday evening of the buy one get one free: “My friend Allemandi gave it to me, it’s a little quirk, or rather a good luck charm, and it really seems like perfume to me.”

Ferrero was born in Turin in 1938. And since his adolescence he understood that the letters and languages ​​of the world would be the pivot around which his whole life would revolve. He made his debut in the literary world in 1963 as head of the press office of the Einaudi publishing house. At the end of the ’70s he became its literary director, and then, from ’84 to ’89, editorial director. Other work experiences have seen him in top positions at Boringhieri, Garzanti and Mondadori. He is a refined literary critic, translator, but above all an author.

Among his fiction works, all published by Einaudi, is the novel N which reconstructs Napoleon’s three hundred days on the island of Elba through his librarian’s diary earned him the Strega. The Year of the Indian ( 2001; Via Po Prize, Ostia Prize, Bari Prize), rewriting of White Deer (1980), based on the true story of a false Indian chief who enchants the Italians of 1924; The mysterious story of the Artemidorus papyrus (2006); the biographical novel Drawing the wind. Captain Salgari’s last voyage (2011, Campiello Selection Award), dedicated to the writer’s last months; the philosophical story History of Quirinaof a mole and a mountain vegetable garden, illustrated by Paola Mastrocola (2014, translated into Germany and Korea); Amarcord black and white (2018), on the 50s and 60s in the autobiographical memories of a young fan.

The novel Francis and the Sultan (Einaudi, 2019) deals with a key moment in the saint’s life: the adventurous journey that led him to meet the Sultan of Egypt in the midst of a bloody crusade, and the instrumental stories that were told of it, in writing and in the frescoes of Assisi. Mediterranean Culture Award and Basilicata Award 2020.

An anthropological interest in extreme experiences inspired Bluebeard, biography of Gilles de Rais, the monstrous character of the French 15th century (1975, now in the Einaudi paperbacks). Also dedicated to the age of the Empire are the Napoleonic lessons on the nature of men, the techniques of good governance and the art of managing defeats (Mondadori, 2002, Elba Brignetti Prize; new expanded edition 2014 with an afterword entitled Everything we haven’t learned from Napoleon); the theatrical monologue Elisawhich gives voice to Napoleon’s sister, Grand Duchess of Tuscany (Sellerio, 2002), the short essay Napoleon and books (Edizioni Henry Beyle, Milan 2015), and the introductory essays to the volume by Betsy Balcombe My friend Napoleon. Memoirs of an English girl on St Helena (Mondadori, 2007) and of Napoleon himself, Memories of the Italian campaign (Donzelli, 2011).

In Napoleon in twenty words (Einaudi, 2021) its grandiose complexity is investigated through key themes that illuminate its lesser-known but more engaging aspects for us today, from the “operating system” to communication strategies, and management, economic and cultural policies, from errors to the elements that explain the vitality of the myth.

The memoirs The best years of our life (Feltrinelli, 2005; translated into Spanish) and Rhêmes or happiness (Liaison, Courmayeur 2008) tell the story of the Einaudi publishing house from 1963 to Pasolini’s death. It is now added to them Family albuma collection of portraits of editors, writers, scientists and artists who made the Italian twentieth century great, captured live in their daily lives (Einaudi, 2022).

Among his other works, I slang of the underworld from the 1400s to today (1972, Premio Viareggio Opera prima), then rethought and expanded in the Historical dictionary of Italian slang (Mondadori, 1991), a monograph dedicated to Carlo Emilio Gadda (Mursia, 1972), a biography in images of Italo Calvino (Album Calvino, with L. Baranelli, Mondadori 1995, 2022), an introductory profile to Primo Levi. Life, works (Einaudi, 2007), an anthology of criticism on Primo Levi (Einaudi 1997). He took care of the Dialogue between Primo Levi and Tullio Regge (1984, new ed., Einaudi 2005), and the volume by Primo Levi Frogs on the moon which collects all the writings dedicated to animals (Einaudi, 2014). They still remember Life of Lalla Romano written by herself (edited by A. Ria, Manni, 2007) e Manzoni’s moon and other buckwheat stories (Nodo Libri, Como 2009).

He wrote for children The eighth dwarf (Einaudi, 1973; now in Steamboat della Piemme, 2004), The young Napoleon (Gallucci, 2006, 2020) e The little Prince told by Ernesto Ferrero (Gallucci, 2021). As a translator, he has attempted the challenging versions of Journey at the end of the night and Casse-pipe by L.-F- Céline, Bouvard and Pécuchet by Gustave Flaubert and The leader by Georges Perec (Voland).

He was honorary president of the Centro Internazionale di studi Primo Levi of Turin and president of the juries of the Gregor von Rezzori literary prizes of Florence, Elba Brignetti, Giuseppe Berto, and Emanuele Casalini (reserved for prisoners in Italian prisons). He was part of the steering committee of the Premio Strega.

In 2012 President Napolitano awarded him the honor of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

In September 2018 the jury of the Giuseppe Dessì Award, chaired by Anna Dolfi of the University of Florence, awarded him the Special Lifetime Achievement Award with a motivation which reads, among other things: «Unanimously recognizing his Special Award, the Dessì 2018 Jury he wanted to underline the value of the intelligence, competence, creativity, and Calvinist “lightness” that guided his life, and testify to the greatest consideration not only for what he did, but also for the elegance and acuity , the irony and urban kindness that have always characterized his style and his writing, so as to make it a model of civilization and culture that we like to point to as an example».

He has always lived in a magnificent house along the Po, in Corso Casale, a piece of countryside in the city, a stone’s throw from what was the home of Emilio Salgari, the man who never travelled, but made the world travel with his books, Sandokan first and foremost: «He lived cramped in three rooms with his wife and four children, exotic animals in tow, parrots and a monkey, in the company of geese and his faithful dog Niombo, surrounded by memorabilia of all sorts: I don’t know how he managed to work in that confusion” he asked himself one day while offering a cup of tea to his friends.

Ernesto Ferrero leaves behind his wife Carla and his daughters Chiara and Silvia. The memory on Facebook of the «his» Book Fair is moving: «His example will always be a guide for us in the years to come».

