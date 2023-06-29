Ernesty International – „Beat of the Whale Heart” – mica

ERNESTY INTERNATIONAL will release its seventh album on June 1st, 2023 on EMG (Ernesty Music Group) appeared.

“Beat of the Whale Heart” is the name of the seventh album by Ernst Tiefenthaler, who has been a Ernesty International released honest folk music.

Honest in that the production doesn’t disguise the composition. You get to hear on record what a band, staffed with guitar, bass, drums and organ, could reproduce on stage without too much sensationalism. Apart from a few overdubs. So everything on the purist side without superficial blindness.

The music doesn’t want to offend. Don’t necessarily ask them to dance. Of course, the influence of American folk musicians is audible. Rather, the pseudonym stands for an order. According to website is Ernesty International a non-profit organization whose aim is to use music to fight against global and individual indifference, self-deception, manipulation, lifelessness, incompetence, misanthropy and loneliness.

Listening to the album, the atmosphere puts you in a state of mind that could perhaps be compared to looking out at the sea on the last day of vacation. It slows you down and calms you down. But it also triggers melancholic emotions because it stimulates deeper layers of our psyche. In an accelerated present, opportunities to do so are becoming increasingly rare.

The ocean has an attractive and fascinating effect on all people. With his music, Ernst Tiefenthaler seems to be building his virtual house by the sea. Many metaphors in the songs allude to life in – or to the mysterious “parallel universe” ocean.

First, of course, the title song “Beat of the Whale Heart”. At 10bpm, the blue whale is the animal with the slowest heart rate. The songs aren’t that slow. In terms of tempo, the meter is on average on the relaxed resting heart rate scale around 60BPM. “Hearts Out” is even slower than the second hand at 56bpm.

In “Shipwrecked” the album delve into the metaphorical deep sea. In the end, that sounds dangerously longing.

All of your mistakes all your seclusions and all of your shame She washed all that from your face

All of your heartaches all of your labyrinths and all of your hate She took them in her embrace.

As the last song on the album, the hope of redemption in death thus has an almost biblical effect. But it is precisely this mystical element that evokes a longing for the intangible.

Otherwise, despite all the seriousness, there is always room for “seriousness”. This means a serious penchant for the absurd. For example, there is still a link to the old Myspace profile on the artist’s Facebook page. This social media network is now something like the museum of curiosities from the early days of digital personality marketing.

Pseudonym and naming of own music label EMG Ernesty Music Group are therefore to be interpreted ironically.

“Beat of the Whale Heart” is a really beautiful, as well as technically good and effective album that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel musically. With all the simplicity and serenity of the production, the focus here is on poetic lyrics and a transportation of a deep sensory perception.

Or to put it in the words of the artist: “Musically everything is the same as always, just with a little more rap.”

