Eros of random | Profile

It is not so common for a book to become a musical. In general, there is speculation with the images that nest in a story, rather than with the melodies that can be detached from it. That is why I find the new essay by Esteban Buch, Playlist, music and sexuality, recently published by the Fondo de Cultura Económica, new and enjoyable –in the broad sense of the word–. Literally and literally, it is a book to read and listen to. It comes with the QR code, and an endless list of topics linked in some way, or at the whim of the author, to sexual life. I write “sexual life” and it seems strange to define it, as if it were a particular exercise of life! Could it be because I was reading “The Sect of the Phoenix” by Borges, where sexuality (masturbation?) seems to be the great secret of all existing communities, as curious as it is unravelable? (“The secret is sacred, but it is still a bit ridiculous, its exercise is furtive and even clandestine. There are no decent words to name it, but it is understood that all words name it.”).

Buch clarifies in the introduction: “The playlist was not intended as a model or as a sex-toy, but rather as a notebook or a travel diary, necessarily incomplete, and ecstatically sound.” The variation is the mystery. Again, “The sect of the Phoenix”, when Borges refers to the “initiation into the mystery”, to the mystagogues. In Buch’s book (almost a tautology) the secret seems to be revealed, or at least enables the sensuality of the passages to the readers ears. From Schulhoff to Piaf, from Albinoni to Madonna, from the Trio los Panchos to Don Giovanni, from Virus to Wagner, from Bach to Carmen Baliero, from Serge Gainsbourg to Pink Floyd, and so on and so on. Eros of random or splicing authorship beyond (or here) algorithms.

The sixteen chapters that make up the book delve into the history of music and its cultural fabric. The interesting thing is that at times Buch collects the unapproachable: sounds of intimacy (it includes a survey!) resonating in bodies that in turn function as music lovers. In the first chapter we even find a strange musical category considered “better than sex”, led by the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

Reading (and listening to) Playlist, sexual life no longer seems like a limited practice. Rather it is about the sexuality of life. And it is understood that almost all music sings it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

