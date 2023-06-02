Home » Ersep authorized a virtual public hearing
Ersep authorized a virtual public hearing

The Public Services Regulatory Entity (ERSEP) will hold a virtual Public Hearing to address the tariff review requested by Aguas Cordobesas, the concessionaire of the potable water service of the city of Córdoba.

The Hearing will be next June 13, at 10, on the Zoom platform. The call -according to information from the agency- is carried out through private resolution No. 1133 and annex.

The borrower made the presentation for the variation of its operating costs corresponding to the period September 2022/December 2022. And the rate table, after analyzing said presentation, proposes that the authorized revision for the aforementioned period be 21.47%.

Being implemented from the date of publication of the corresponding Resolution of the Board of Directors in the Official Gazette of the Province.

The deadline and place for the presentation of the participation request as a speaker or listener is until Thursday, June 8, by sending the registration form to the email [email protected].

To download the registration form for the Public Hearing, enter here.

Increases

The drinking water service in Córdoba increased by 25.76% in January 2023 due to differences in costs between May and September 2022. With this increase, and once approved, the increase will be 50% in the first months of this year.

