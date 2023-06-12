“Escape Room 5” opened the first domestic variety show 4D screening meeting to immerse you in watching movies and received rave reviews- Home Focus Picture- Huasheng Entertainment

Huasheng Online News On June 11, the fifth season of Mango TV’s puzzle-based real-scene deciphering interactive variety show “Escape Room” was held in Changsha Kaifu Wanda Plaza Studios in 4D. Many media and people recruited by Mango Card The audience was all present and experienced the first secret room theme of this season immersively in the well-decorated 4D theater. Wonderful content combined with exciting 4D special effects. During the screening, an NPC hidden in the auditorium suddenly appeared, and cheers and laughter came one after another. The unsatisfied audience said “I haven’t seen enough”.

escape5The opening of the first domestic variety show 4D on-demand screening will immerse you in watching movies and get rave reviews

On the afternoon of June 11, major media and audience representatives pre-watched and immersively experienced the first issue of the 4D version of “Escape Room 5”. At the spot screening, the audience can not only experience the first secret room theme of this season, but also have the opportunity to interact with NPCs up close. In addition, this screening is the first 4D screening of a variety show in China. The well-designed 4D special effects let the audience feel the immersive feeling. The wobbly chairs are full of experience and excitement.

The newly upgraded scenes and gameplay, the wonderful chemical reactions of the players, and the continuous high-energy plot settings have pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a climax. After the 4D screening session, the media and audience on site were full of enthusiasm and praises, and they couldn’t wait to share their viewing experience: “I laughed so hard that I lost my image”, “The scenes and clues are well designed”, and they all expressed their expectation to see the new season as soon as possible. The Great Escape Room.

escapeUnlimited streaming season, comprehensive upgrade, diverse scenes, profound ideas

It is understood that the first secret room of “Escape Room 5” is the theme of nautical exploration, telling the story of six players, Yang Mi, Da Zhangwei, Huang Minghao, Xu Kai, Zhang Guowei, and Xie Yilin, as the crew of the “Explorer” giant ship looking for sea road maps. . Yang Mi solves problems intelligently, Xie Yilin has a big brain hole, Zhang Guowei regains his height advantage, Xu Kai and Da Zhangwei form a team to challenge the single-line task, Huang Minghao crazily outputs earthy love stories… The wonderful performance of the players is worth looking forward to.

As the classic IP of Mango TV’s fandom track, “Escape Room 5” has been fully upgraded to an unlimited streaming season. It will change the traditional model and upgrade in terms of gameplay, scenes, and interactions. The dungeon worlds will be opened one after another. At the end of each episode, the guests will have the right to choose and get the corresponding escape coins according to the completion of the task, so as to change the ending of the story with more subversive imagination. In addition, the program team is also committed to polishing the topic selection, infiltrating the humanistic spirit in the exciting game. It is reported that the first themed secret room focuses on respecting the diversity of life, calling for the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, with profound intentions.

The first feature film of “Escape Room 5” will be officially launched on June 14. For more exciting episodes, please look forward to “Escape Room 5” every Wednesday at 12:00 noon, which will be exclusively broadcast on Mango TV!