Esolen in the Wild West, Thomas More's conscience, and more

Esolen in the Wild West, Thomas More’s conscience, and more

Oct 17, 2023

Looking back at highlights from past episodes of the Catholic
Culture Podcast and Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast. Full
episodes below:

Catholic Culture Podcast

Ep. 65—Reason with Stories, Philosophize with
Your Life (Vision of the Soul Pt. III)—James Matthew Wilson

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-64-reason-with-stories-philosophize-with-your-life-vision-soul-pt-iii-james-matthew-wilson/

Ep. 73—St. John Henry Newman’s Aesthetics—Fr.
Guy Nicholls, Cong. Orat.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-73-st-john-henry-newmans-aesthetics-fr-guy-nicholls-cong-orat/

Criteria: The Catholic Film
Podcast

Robert Bolt’s Man for All Seasons: Christian
saint or “hero of selfhood”? https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/robert-bolts-man-for-all-seasons-christian-saint-or-hero-selfhood/

Community on the Margins: Stagecoach (1939) w/
Anthony Esolen https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/stagecoach-1939/

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of
written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,
and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

