Espace revolution, from minivan to SUV. Fusilli, CEO of Renault: “The sign of change”

PARIS – The world is changing, why not change the Renault Espace from minivan to SUV after forty years? And then, isn’t everything changing in the car between design and electrification? Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia, agrees that for Espace it is a bit like the end of an era, considering that this minivan bodywork invented the segment in Europe, successfully declined by the manufacturer then in the smaller Scénic and Twingo . “End of an era? Yes, it’s true – he replies – after all, style and the market are moving more and more towards SUVs and crossovers, models that combine determination and modularity inside, safety and sturdiness. All concepts that however we find on the Espace, positioned in the D segment with a high profitability value”.

The sixth generation changes and becomes the flagship of the brand, in some cases synonymous with luxury. “Espace is top of the range, talking about luxury is inappropriate. We have to do our job in the best and most glamorous way possible. That of a brand of absolute excellence with a soul that is aimed at a broad audience”.

The minivan is in fact disappearing on the markets, a form of bodywork that is less and less sold and less loved in favor of a “subservience” of consumer tastes. Is the future of the car only SUVs, for Renault as for others? “I think the SUV shape will still be dominant for the next few years – says Fusilli – but we must also expect that the electric will allow designers a little more imagination and creativity than what we see now. For two reasons: those who drive with zero emissions want to be identified, so electric cars will appear as concepts to tell the story of whoever drives them. The second reason lies in the versatility of the design which can be expressed differently thanks to the lack of mechanical dimensions. That’s why I think the style of the future will be more creative than the present”.

In the meantime, not only minivans but also entire segments such as that of smaller cars tend to disappear, so much so that Twingo will have no heirs. “Yes, because it is a segment with very low profitability, even if I foresee that it could be occupied by Asian brands. In particular, in China they have all the efficiency of scale needed to support a market with very low margins”. Yet urbanization is a growing global phenomenon, in the city there won’t be any more space for cars or large SUVs. Wouldn’t they rather need city cars? “Renault’s answer is Mobilize, the group brand that develops micro-mobility. Electric quadricycles, from us as from others, with lower production costs. Our Duo will be on the market within the year”.

It may be true that the segments “have lost their boundaries”, as Fusilli says, but the Renaulution strategic plan (so called by the group CEO Luca del Meo) envisages a product offensive precisely in segment C. Because it is the great center of the market and that’s where you win, a position that politics, at least in Italy, dreams of. “Our offensive on segment C is in the name of margins, decidedly higher in this segment as in D. We will see the Renault Scenic by the end of the year, which compared to the electric Megane crossover is rather a zero-emission SUV coupé. And the new Dacia Duster next year, the Bigster in 2025, two more models of the brand in the following two years, always for a segment that will continue to grow. But that doesn’t mean that Renault won’t keep producing smaller cars. After having sold 16 million Clio now comes a restyling, and then again Captur up to the great return in an electric key of Renault 5 in 2024 and Renault 4 in 2025. We are here and we will always be here “.

It is certain that some icons, if they didn’t exist, would have to be invented. “I think we have to start talking about beauty in the car again – Fusilli warms up – we are very focused on energy, electrification, emissions, CO2, it’s an important narration but the first reason for buying is by far the design. And it will continue to be so for a long time. To paraphrase Dostojevski, it is beauty that will save the car”. But also sport to some extent, given the group’s investment in the Alpine brand. “Sport is fundamental and for at least three reasons. Formula 1, where we are a historical player, is above all a technological laboratory for which, for example, the development of hybrids on market cars would not be at the current level. Second, sport has an enormous media amplification capacity. Third point, we use Alpine, a brand that will become an electric-only brand, also to give a sporty identity to our everyday cars. The Alpine trim level is already chosen by about a third of customers who buy Austral. And it will be on Espace”.