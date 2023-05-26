Home » Espanyol, everything is played on a visit to Valencia, seven teams seek to avoid relegation
Espanyol, everything is played on a visit to Valencia, seven teams seek to avoid relegation

BARCELONA (AP) — After the anticlimactic conclusion to Barcelona’s title game, the smaller teams in the Spanish league are turning up more drama in the closing days of the campaign.

Seven teams — Espanyol, Valladolid, Cadiz, Getafe, Almeria, Celta Vigo and Valencia — are fighting to avoid joining colero Elche in the second division. Espanyol and Valladolid are in the relegation zone with two games to go.

The duels of the penultimate day will be played at the same time on Sunday except for the Real Madrid duel in Seville on Saturday.

Espanyol will play an important visiting duel against Valencia. The team from the city of Barcelona is penultimate and has three points less than Valladolid, Cadiz and Getafe. If Espanyol lose in Valencia and the other three draw, the team will automatically be relegated.

But Espanyol are playing better at the end of the campaign and are coming off a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and erased a three-goal deficit to draw 33-with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions, I am convinced that we will save ourselves,” said Espanyol coach Luis García after the somersault against Atlético. “We have seen a living team.”

A section of the Mestalla Stadium will be closed after the sanction imposed by the Federation for racist insults against Real Madrid striker Vinicius Júnior.

“Sunday’s game is a final for us,” said Valencia coach Rubén Barajas after losing 1-0 to Mallorca on Thursday.

Valladolid is located 18th and faces a key duel against Almeria, which has one more point in 15th place.

See also  Fans of the original book, star fans, and drama fans are pinched again

Valladolid is in a good moment after beating champions Barcelona 3-1 on Tuesday, who no longer have anything at stake.

Cadiz (17) receives Celta (14) in another team duel that fights not to be relegated. Celta have two points more than Cadiz and have been in a tailspin after winning just one of 10 games.

Getafe (16) hosts Osasuna without leading scorer Enes Unal, who injured his leg in the 1-0 win against Real Betis on Wednesday.

At the top of the standings, Real Sociedad can confirm fourth place and the last ticket to the Champions League when they visit Atlético, which is third.

