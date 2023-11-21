Espírito Santo apartment combines Provencal cuisine and boho chic decor

When residents left São Paulo for Canto Beach, in Vitória (ES), They wanted a quieter life close to the sea and, for that, the new apartment also needed to be cozy and functional. The Carol Zamboni Arquitetos office – from CASACOR Espírito Santo – was then called upon to create the setting for this new phase of life.

The layout has, in the social part, a large living room integrated with a balcony and kitchen, laundry area and a bathroom. At kitchenin fact, the client’s dream was an environment in Provence style – what was achieved with the blue, gray and white joinery, contrasting with natural materials such as wood, straw and leather.

Integrated, the dining room, TV and balcony, combine the Provençal style with boho chic with a mix of colors, prints, textures and styles with a lot of personality. Here there is wood, leather, linen and a touch of green.

“We used a light cementitious porcelain tile on the floor and a brick with a very vintage look and neutral color in the kitchen. Textures of natural rock fragments were also used on the walls to give the space a beachy and relaxed feel,” explains the office.

Os children’s rooms They were created with the children’s ideas, but they are also rooms that will accompany the growth of the little ones with furniture that can be adapted according to their growth.

One of the bedrooms served as home office and gained a sofa bed to receive visitors and plenty of storage space, making use of every corner of the space.

Continues after advertising – (Giovana Gonçalves/CASACOR)

A couple’s suite it also received storage spaces and has a versatile bench, which serves as a dressing table, TV cabinet and space for a home office. Neutral and timeless colors make the environment cozy.

