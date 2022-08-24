Home Entertainment Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston | HYPEBEAST
Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

by admin
Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

The emerging American artist Tyrrell Winston, who started to emerge in 2019, is best known for his works created with second-hand materials such as discarded basketballs, tennis nets, and cigarette butts. He uses an abstract way to show the joys and sorrows behind each abandoned object, exploring the meaning of life and death.

Tyrrell Winston

These controversial works were met with mixed reviews, but Takashi Murakami affirmed Tyrrell Winston’s solo exhibition “The World is Filled” at his gallery Hidari Zingaro. Recently, Tyrrell Winston has also followed the pace of its predecessors and tasted the trend. The two pairs of joint shoes, Question Mid and Club C, launched by him and Reebok have attracted widespread attention. This time, Hypebeast invited Tyrrell Winston to share his Essentials essentials.

Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C

Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

Tyrrell Winston

It’s a bit of a “dream come true” feeling. The Club C has always been my go-to shoe in the studio, and this year’s collaboration with Reebok on this model was a wish-list moment. More to come in 2023!

Tyrrell Winston Product Hat + Aimé Leon Dore Gallo Sunglasses

Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

Tyrrell Winston

This hat I wear a lot is based on a vintage Winston cigarette promotional hat I bought at a thrift store and recreated. The Aimé Leon Dore glasses have become my go-to. I call it “not a bastard” sunglasses because the lenses are so light that they can be worn indoors and people don’t look at you the way they would look at a bastard wearing sunglasses indoors.

Jewelry + Vintage Rolex Datejust 1985

Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

Tyrrell Winston

Most of my necklaces, bracelets and rings come from Popular Jewelry on Canal Street or Tommy Jewels at Oro Latino Jewelry on Bowery Street. I love gold. I never take off any jewelry other than my watch. This watch is a 1985 Rolex Datejust (my year of birth), a gift to myself after my first major solo show in the US in 2020.

Books

Essentials: Emerging Artist Tyrrell Winston

Tyrrell Winston

Creation takes a lot of reading. Here are 5 books that I will read again and again and recommend to all art creators:
《Weight of the Earth: The Tape Journals of David Wojnarowicz – David Wojnarowicz》
《Insert Complicated Title Here – Virgil Abloh》
《Tell Them I Said No – Martin Herbert》
《Marcel Duchamp: The Afternoon Interviews – Calvin Tomkins》
《David Hammons: Bliz-aard Ball Sale – Elena Filipovic》

