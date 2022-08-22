Essentials: London-based independent shoe designer Mr. Bailey

I believe that readers who pay attention to sneakers will not be unfamiliar with the joint concept shoes of Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT. Inheriting the usual marine life inspiration and 3D printing technology, this futuristic sneaker brings the Mr. Bailey name to the public again. The London-based independent shoe designer has a long history of innovation in footwear. In 2019, he gained a lot of attention for his unique shoe look through a reinterpretation of Pharrell Williams x Takashi Murakami’s “The Simple Things” sculpture from 2009. Then, it cooperated with adidas Originals and ZEGNA to design Mr. Bailey’s shoes.

The love of basketball since childhood sparked Mr. Bailey’s interest in sneakers. As an adult, he went to the United States alone to study graphic design at Montclair State University. I learned about the world of product design because I wanted to get an internship at Nike, and decided to change my major to industrial design. Although he didn’t work at Nike in the end, his career was somehow linked to sneakers. This time, Hypebeast invited Mr. Bailey to share the Essentials must-haves he carries with him.

Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT

This is my first collaboration with adidas Originals, OZLUCENTS is inspired by the life cycle of jellyfish.

Mr. Bailey x ZEGNA Triple Stitch

This is my first collaboration with ZEGNA and features a single piece of leather that wraps the shoe 3 times, designed to reinterpret the leather sole construction of luxury footwear.

Engineered Garments Beanie

I have a pretty big head and Beanies usually look too high on my head, so it’s hard to find the right hat. It took me years to find such a suitable hat.

Vintage Glasses

I’ve always been inspired by rapper Master P’s glasses. I found the glasses in a used store in London – they are made in Japan but not sure what the brand is.

FLATLIST Tishkoff Sunglasses

Inspired by the shades in Oceans Eleven, the sunglasses have super thick frames – ironically I can’t see anything when I put them on because I keep forgetting to give them With optical lenses.

Double Ring

The ring may not be visible in the picture, but it’s actually a combination of two rings – a birthday present from my girlfriend, one of which was a little too big for my finger so I used the smaller one one as a fixed.

Bunney Ring

I found this ring at DSM in New York – even though the brand is from London. I’m a basketball fan and have always loved championship rings that NBA players get, so here’s a more minimal, less fancy version of mine.

CONCEPTK Incense

We created an industrial concrete style scent for my studio. When I’m abroad, the smell reminds me of what it’s like to be at my desk and helps me get into work.

YETI Flask

I drink a lot of coffee, so this is a must. I love the magnet lid closure system above, it pops out easily and is super easy to clean.

Mugnaio Measuring Tape

This tape measure is from a good friend’s brand and it looks like a cookie. I carry it with me because you never know when you need it.

CONCEPTK Hoodie

Essential clothing for travel/studio. We’ve designed a heavyweight tracksuit that holds my sketchbook and passport securely and is perfect to wear in an airport lounge or in an airplane seat, where comfort is paramount to me when traveling.