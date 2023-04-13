In 1999, Hiroshi Nozawa’s personal brand Norbit was unveiled in Las Vegas, USA, but within a few years there was no news, and it was not until 2018 that it set sail again under the name “norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa”. Adhering to the brand concept of “Field, Travel, Chill”, norbit, which has a special liking for rural sentiments, has become a unique existence among Japanese functions by virtue of the combination of modern functionality and traditional Japanese clothing.

In the years of “disappearing”, Hiroshi Nozawa has actually been involved in the design work of Snow Peak, Columbia Black Label, New Balance Japan and other manufacturers. In the words of the designer himself, “Through the design, production, and operation of other brands, I worked hard to improve my skills, and ten years passed without knowing it.” This time, Hypebeast invited the manager of norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa Nozawa Hiroshi, sharing his must-have personal items when creating outdoors.

NEMO Camping Chair & Table

Hiroshi Nozawa:American classic old brand, an indispensable classic folding chair for outdoor creation, it is very light to store, you can sit down at any time when you are on vacation and camping, and give you a good rest space anywhere. The folding table can be used to put small objects when creating outdoors.

Reading Glasses

Hiroshi Nozawa:These are my go-to glasses for fine drawing work. The glasses chain is also essential, and it is also a safe accessory to hang with you. It can be worn conveniently at any time when reading or drawing fine drawings.

Sketchbook

Hiroshi Nozawa:I have always insisted on hand-drawn clothing sketches, and the contact between pen and drawings is the beginning and source of my design work. So I definitely keep a sketchbook with me, and even have different sizes to match different sized bags. All designs start from this sketchbook, which is my very important companion.

rOtring Pens

Hiroshi Nozawa:I have used rOtring’s drafting pens for over 30 years and they are indispensable to me. I have been accustomed to using it for hand-drawn sketches for a long time, and I will carry at least 3 or more with me to record the inspiration that I want to write down at any time.

Birkenstock Maine Shoes

Hiroshi Nozawa:This is a very representative sandal of this century-old brand. It is full of design, classic and very comfortable. It is a shoe that has never tired me for more than ten years.

Interview

With Hiroshi Nozawa

Hypebeast: What is the source of the brand name “norbit”?

Hiroshi Nozawa:Do not follow the established trajectory (including fashion trends), but freely choose the direction of your own will, which is the origin of the name “norbit”.

Hypebeast: norbit was established as early as 1999, why did it not start again until 2018?

Hiroshi Nozawa:norbit was founded in New York in 1999. After the establishment of the brand, everything went smoothly, but due to the “911 terrorist attack” in 2001, which caused huge losses to the brand and my lack of ability, I decided to quit the brand business. After that, I returned to my original intention again and decided that it was necessary to re-examine the direction of brand manufacturing and design. So I worked hard to improve my skills by designing, producing, and operating other brands. In this way, ten years have passed without knowing it.

Hypebeast: You have participated in the design work of many brands in the past. Is there any project that particularly impressed you?

Hiroshi Nozawa:I’m especially inspired by projects related to outdoor brands. And realized that a brand is not born from the pursuit of fashion, but from enjoying the experience brought by the product from its own perspective. Spend time and heart to make products, and if you accumulate more products, you will naturally become a brand. This kind of value and attitude of doing things has a great influence on the current norbit.

Hypebeast: Norbit is best known for its salt-shrunk and brushed fabrics, which are water-repellent and have a charming metallic luster. How did this design develop?

Hiroshi Nozawa:When I found this nylon material with metallic luster, it gave me a beautiful and cool visual experience. So I came up with an idea, to give the fabric a cool visual sense by dyeing the fabric, and add a powerful water repellent function, and this fabric was born.

Hypebeast: The combination of traditional Japanese clothing and modern functionality is the distinctive label of norbit. Where did the concept of “Field, Travel, Chill” that the brand believes in originally come from?

Hiroshi Nozawa:norbit hopes to become a character who can accompany you in your important time, which is why the concept of “Field, Travel, Chill” was born. Combining this concept, norbit will use functional fabrics and old visual designs that can soothe the soul. In addition, combining the advantages of both is also the basic position of my product design.

1 of 5 2 of 5 3 of 5 4 of 5 5 of 5

Hypebeast: Are there any design techniques or fabric innovations in the latest season of 2023SS?

Hiroshi Nozawa:For the first time, a new design with direct access to the inner base layer through side slits has been adopted. The slits can be opened and closed with snap buttons, allowing quick adjustments when the temperature changes.

Hypebeast: What is the plan for future brand development? Do you plan to cooperate with other brands?

Hiroshi Nozawa:In the future, I will strengthen the development and design of backpacks, hats, and original fabrics of norbit. In addition, in the future, we will launch joint products with other brands, and we will also launch store-limited products with Japanese and overseas retailers. Stay tuned.