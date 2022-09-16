Following the release of the album “NANA Collection” last summer and the creation of the first cross-border art exhibition “211042 Collection”, Ouyang Nana continues to explore the true meaning of inner art through different media such as music and exhibitions. Original English album “Live Today”, and “221042 Live Today Crossover Art Exhibition” held in Sanlitun, Beijing. This exhibition stems from a question posed in “Live Today”, “If I am going to die tomorrow, what am I going to do today?”, which is also answered with 11 songs. These 11 songs take 24 hours a day as clues, and use different emotional types and fragments of life as the basis of creation to deduce life’s various situations. The most important thing is to live in the moment and feel the conclusion of every moment of life with heart.

This exhibition turns the entire #024 Xiaobai Building in Sanlitun into a five-storey “hotel” where the real and the illusory are intertwined. Brave) and Goodbye (Goodbye) are themed exhibitions, each of which is echoed by a single from the album “Live Today”, aiming to sing emotional movements through music, painting, art installations, product design, etc. The exhibition is an immersive “hotel stay” experience. Taking this opportunity, we once again invited Ouyang Nana to share her essential items for preparing for this exhibition, including the CONTAX T3 film camera used to record life; the peripheral goods of this exhibition “221042-LIVE TODAY” ; and the cello tripod that made no sense to her, and so on.

CONTAX T3 Film Camera

Ouyang Nana:I usually like photography very much, and I will always record everything that happens at the moment. This CONTAX T3 film camera is relatively small in size, easy to carry around every day, and also very good at filming.

Kodak film

Ouyang Nana:This is the film used with the CONTAX T3 film camera. Compared with digital photos, I personally like the texture and storytelling carried by the film.

Around 221042-LIVE TODAY

Ouyang Nana:This is a series of exhibition peripherals from the exhibition “221042-LIVE TODAY”. Most of them are small objects that are often used in hotels or in daily life, including door listings, folders and key tags, etc., practical It is very strong, and it can also add some interest to life. I recommend it to everyone.

Rosin & Cello Stand

1 of 3 2 of 3

Ouyang Nana:The cello is an integral part of my life, and rosin is a must when playing, whether it’s a performance or practice. It is mainly used to wipe the bow hair, so that the friction between it and the string is increased, which is conducive to the sound. And this tripod is also very important to me. It was given to me by my cello teacher. It has been with me for many years, and has accompanied me to many places and countless stages.

crystal

Ouyang Nana:These crystals are my “lucky stones”, each of which represents a different meaning, and they are items that I must bring every day.

The above are Ouyang Nana’s must-have items during the preparation of the new exhibition, and this “221042 Live Today Cross-border Art Exhibition” will continue until the end of November 30. It is reported that the exhibition information is as follows, interested readers Should not be missed.

221042 Live Today Crossover Art Exhibition

Exhibition Dates: September 4th – November 30th, 2022

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11:00-22:00

Venue: Xiaobai Building, #024, No. 24, Sanlitun North, Beijing