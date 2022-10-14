Essentials: SANKUANZ designer Shangguan Zhe

From Xiamen to Shanghai, from London to Paris, the Chinese designer brand SANKUANZ has grown at an astonishing speed in the process of going from home to international. Today, Shangguan Zhe and his brand have become part of the “Chinese design” in the eyes of overseas fashion groups. Different from the exaggerated vision on the show, Shangguan Zhe adheres to a certain sense of minimalism in life. “In fashionable words, I am a person who is ‘breaking away’ every day.” As for the from When did you develop such a habit, Shangguan Zhe recalled and said that it was in the past ten years.

In the past ten years, he has traveled to more than 20 countries, moved nine studios, six times, and lived in countless hotels and apartments. Each time he owns a little less. There aren’t many things that can fit in a backpack: computers, portable hard drives, jewelry, and watches. This time, Hypebeast invited Shangguan Zhe, the designer of SANKUANZ, to share with you the past versions of the five “Dingfans” in the past ten years.

Macbook Pro 16-Inch (2013/2017/2021)

Shangguan Zhe:I don’t particularly like “clean” computers, so I put a lot of stickers on them. Like the stickers on the first computer, there are various “SANKUANZ” logos used in different series. In fact, there are Supreme Photo Tee stickers that I like very much. They have been covered, so this computer is very thick. There are three stickers. , four floors.

During the use of the second computer, there were relatively few stickers in life, so many of them were purchased during travel. The top left and bottom right were bought at souvenir shops in Texas, and the one on the bottom left was bought during a trip to Normandy, France. The torn sticker next to Nirvana is actually Kurt Cobain’s unplugged scene, a very classic photo, both of which were purchased at the Seattle Memorial. The other stickers were sent to me when “Dirty Talk” first started, when the computer was about to “end of life”, so I posted them all.

The latest computer was just replaced last year. In addition to some leftover Supreme stickers, it also has the D-BOY from “Space Knight” and the two characters from “Sky War”. These are all my favorites before. cartoon.

Mobile Hard Disk: Western Digital (2012) & LaCie (2017/2022)

Shangguan Zhe:Most of my files are archived on a portable hard drive, so this is definitely going to be with you. I can’t remember when the hard drive on the far left was bought, but I clearly remember that it was broken in 2012, and the hard drive fell accidentally, so all the electronic files before 2012 disappeared. The latest hard drive only contains clothing series. Because every time a series is made, a lot of files, such as printed patterns and design drafts, are all in one folder, and when the series is finished, it will be put into the hard disk.

Cartier Cloche/Cartier ASYMMETRICAL TANK 2482/A. Lange & Söhne 1815/Patek Philippe Ref. 3424

Shangguan Zhe:I like watches with unique shapes, which may be related to occupation and are more sensitive to shapes. In fact, there are very few modern cases with such beautiful case shapes. They are generally antique watches, and there will be more in the 1950s and 1960s. I bought this Patek Philippe Ref. 3424 recently. I think its shape is very beautiful, and it was deeply influenced by the art movement at that time. The case was designed for Patek Philippe by Gilbert Albert, one of my favorite jewelry designers, and this series also has triangular and other odd-shaped cases.

Porter Tanker 3Way Briefcase (2016)/ Parda Re-Nylon Briefcase (2022)

Shangguan Zhe:Bags are especially important to me, because whether it is a short or long trip, I will only take one bag, not a suitcase, because I don’t like to check in haha. So when choosing a bag, I would choose a slightly larger size, but it can’t be as big as a travel bag, so Porter’s Tanker bag is just right. It has a particularly large capacity and is very rich in storage. It can be used to store computers and hard drives. It can be used for business trips, and it can also be carried on the back for commuting. Can’t remember what bag I used before it anyway, the earliest memory is this.

But this bag has been used for a long time and is relatively old. Of course, I want to buy another one of the same style, but it seems that this bag is not easy to buy now, and this Prada bag is the only one that looks very similar to Porter. The distribution is also very close, so I bought this bag.

SANKUANZ Grillz & Cross (2016/2017/2018/2019/2020)

Shangguan Zhe:Every time I take advantage of the development of the jewelry series, I will make one for myself. Usually, I choose the symbol “SANKUANZ Cross” that SANKUANZ has been using, and it will evolve into a different style every season. I myself prefer the exaggerated, diamond-encrusted jewelry of Hip-Hop. But in fact, I don’t usually wear a lot of jewelry that I make, because there are no occasions to wear these exaggerated jewelry. The Grillz braces are too easy to fall off. If you speak faster, you will be in a state of “looking for teeth” in the dark club.