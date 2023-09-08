“Sichuan Music and Dance Committee Launched to Promote Cultural Development”

Chengdu, China – On August 26, the Music and Dance Committee of the Sichuan Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association was successfully established at the Global Center. The inauguration ceremony was attended by various leaders and representatives from cultural and tourism organizations.

The establishment ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Shi Yong, Secretary of the Social Organization Joint Party Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Liu Guangwen, President of the Sichuan Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association, and Liang Jiqian, Director of the Talent Office of the Social Organization Joint Party Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The Sichuan Provincial Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association is a legal organization approved by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Civil Affairs. With the guidance of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Social Organization Joint Party Committee, the association aims to promote the development of cultural and artistic brands in Sichuan Province, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and improve cultural soft power.

During the inauguration ceremony, Shi Yong delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of using music and dance to express the life, work, and future of the era, and to establish a professional cultural brand that adds luster to the Tianfu culture.

The Music and Dance Committee of the Sichuan Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association has hired industry scholars and experts as consultants, including Xie Shijie, former secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, Gao Zhanxiang, former secretary of the party group of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Zou Guangyan, former vice governor of Sichuan Province.

The committee also awarded four brand figures during the ceremony, including Yadong, Su Man, and Chen Shu, who were formally hired as consultants. These figures expressed their acceptance speeches and expressed their hope for more outstanding talents to join the committee.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by the unveiling of the words “Music and Dance Committee of Sichuan Provincial Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association was officially established” on a big screen, followed by applause from the audience.

As part of the celebration, the committee also organized the 2023 World Elite Dance Competition Championship Invitational Tournament, featuring both Qi Dance and Fighting Dance categories. The competition showcased a variety of dance types and provided a wonderful dance feast for the audience.

The successful establishment of the Music and Dance Committee and the invitational tournament promoted exchanges and learning in the fields of music and dance in Sichuan Province. The committee aims to continue creating music and dance activities with local characteristics and further promote the development of music and dance culture brands in the province.

The members of the Music and Dance Committee, including Chengdu Qingyang Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Chunyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., expressed their excitement to be a part of the committee and look forward to collaborating with other members and industry seniors in the future.

The event also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Global Center, the world‘s largest building. The center’s growth and transformation over the past decade were celebrated, signifying a new chapter and a continuing commitment to excellence.

The Music and Dance Committee of the Sichuan Cultural Brand Development Promotion Association is set to play a crucial role in promoting the cultural and artistic development of Sichuan Province, strengthening cultural exchanges, and fostering the growth of the music and dance industry in the region.