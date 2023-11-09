Estonian Maestro Nim Järvi and Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra Deliver Stunning Performance at Chang’an Music Concert Hall

Maestro Nim Järvi and the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra celebrate 100th anniversary with stunning performance in Xi’an

On November 8, the Chang’an Music Concert Hall in Xi’an hosted the 100th-anniversary opening concert of the Estonian “national treasure” conductor Maestro Nim Järvi and the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert featured a magical performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Dance”, “Seventh Symphony,” and Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” that captivated the audience for over two hours.

Despite being 86 years old, Maestro Järvi exhibited unmatched energy as he led the orchestra through the music. The audience was treated to an unforgettable performance filled with emotion and intensity, culminating in applause from the fans.

The encore performance of “My Motherland” by the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra from Serbia brought the crowd to uncontrollable tears and thunderous applause, cementing the strong friendship between China and Serbia.

“The performance was really great. Master Järvi is still very energetic at the age of 86. It was worth it to return three times!” said one excited audience member. Others praised the acoustics of the concert hall, hailing the smooth and shocking performance of the entire orchestra.

The Chang’an Music Concert Hall, with 1,560 seats and a round-island layout, provides a professional setting for various music performances, including symphony, folk music, and pop music. The venue’s 360-degree holographic projection immerses the audience in a mesmerizing musical experience.

Maestro Järvi, known as an evergreen figure in the music world, was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award” and has single-handedly created the world legend of “the first Baltic music company”. The concert also marked the 100th anniversary of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, making it a rare and special occasion for Xi’an.

According to project manager Yang Ping, the concert served as a successful conclusion to the opening of the Chang’an Music Concert Hall and a wonderful beginning of the opening music season.

Following this milestone concert, cellist superstar Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who has performed at the British royal wedding, is scheduled to perform at the Chang’an Music Concert Hall on December 3, 2023. Additionally, Deng Taishan, the first Asian piano master to win the Chopin Competition, will grace the stage on January 17, 2024.

The concert has left an indelible mark on the city and is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together.

