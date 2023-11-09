Home » Estonian Maestro Nim Järvi and Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra Deliver Stunning Performance at Chang’an Music Concert Hall
Entertainment

Estonian Maestro Nim Järvi and Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra Deliver Stunning Performance at Chang’an Music Concert Hall

by admin

Maestro Nim Järvi and the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra celebrate 100th anniversary with stunning performance in Xi’an

On November 8, the Chang’an Music Concert Hall in Xi’an hosted the 100th-anniversary opening concert of the Estonian “national treasure” conductor Maestro Nim Järvi and the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert featured a magical performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Dance”, “Seventh Symphony,” and Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” that captivated the audience for over two hours.

Despite being 86 years old, Maestro Järvi exhibited unmatched energy as he led the orchestra through the music. The audience was treated to an unforgettable performance filled with emotion and intensity, culminating in applause from the fans.

The encore performance of “My Motherland” by the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra from Serbia brought the crowd to uncontrollable tears and thunderous applause, cementing the strong friendship between China and Serbia.

“The performance was really great. Master Järvi is still very energetic at the age of 86. It was worth it to return three times!” said one excited audience member. Others praised the acoustics of the concert hall, hailing the smooth and shocking performance of the entire orchestra.

The Chang’an Music Concert Hall, with 1,560 seats and a round-island layout, provides a professional setting for various music performances, including symphony, folk music, and pop music. The venue’s 360-degree holographic projection immerses the audience in a mesmerizing musical experience.

Maestro Järvi, known as an evergreen figure in the music world, was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award” and has single-handedly created the world legend of “the first Baltic music company”. The concert also marked the 100th anniversary of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, making it a rare and special occasion for Xi’an.

See also  Luo Zhixiang came back after the New Year's Eve and was complained of being sour and even Wang Leehom was invited together

According to project manager Yang Ping, the concert served as a successful conclusion to the opening of the Chang’an Music Concert Hall and a wonderful beginning of the opening music season.

Following this milestone concert, cellist superstar Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who has performed at the British royal wedding, is scheduled to perform at the Chang’an Music Concert Hall on December 3, 2023. Additionally, Deng Taishan, the first Asian piano master to win the Chopin Competition, will grace the stage on January 17, 2024.

The concert has left an indelible mark on the city and is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together.

[Editor in charge: Wang Ye]

You may also like

INFECTED RAIN – New album “Time” announced

Irina Shayk Spotted Entering Tom Brady’s House, Fueling...

Ferrari strategy, for the first time in the...

write a title for this article San Francisco...

Paulinchen Brennt – Mache – Album Review

Neymar Mourns the Loss of His Friend Luana...

Trussardi in crisis, crucial phase for the settlement...

Michelle Yeoh Becomes Official Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

“Fun is actually the most important thing” –...

Discovering the Beauty and Glamor of Miss Universe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy