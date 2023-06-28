Home » Estudiantes and Central Córdoba (SE) face each other for the date 22
Estudiantes and Central Córdoba (SE) face each other for the date 22

Estudiantes and Central Córdoba (SE) face each other for the date 22

Next Saturday, July 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Argentine time), Central Córdoba (SE) visits Estudiantes at Tierra de Campeones, for the duel corresponding to date 22 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

A round trip game is expected between two rivals who did not go beyond a tie on the previous date of the current season and who must take advantage of their virtues if they want to get the three points.

Estudiantes comes from a 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo. In the last games of this season, they have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 1, with 4 goals scored and 7 in the rival arc.

The previous game played by Central Córdoba (SE) ended in a 0-0 draw against Gimnasia. Their recent campaign has recorded mixed results: 1 win, 1 loss and 2 draws. He converted 4 goals to his rivals and they have conceded 3 goals.

In the last 3 clashes there have been 2 victories for the host of this date and 1 draw. The last time they played against each other in this tournament was on July 10, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they tied in 2.

The host is in fifth place with 36 points (10 PG – 6 PE – 5 PP), while the visit accumulates 25 points and is in eighteenth place in the championship (6 PG – 7 PE – 8 PP).

The person in charge of imparting justice in the match will be Hernán Mastrángelo.

Hours Students and Central Córdoba (SE), according to country Argentina: 7:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 5:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 4:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 6:00 p.m.

