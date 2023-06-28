Estudiantes and Central Córdoba (SE) face each other for the date 22

Next Saturday, July 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Argentine time), Central Córdoba (SE) visits Estudiantes at Tierra de Campeones, for the duel corresponding to date 22 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

A round trip game is expected between two rivals who did not go beyond a tie on the previous date of the current season and who must take advantage of their virtues if they want to get the three points.

Estudiantes comes from a 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo. In the last games of this season, they have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 1, with 4 goals scored and 7 in the rival arc.

The previous game played by Central Córdoba (SE) ended in a 0-0 draw against Gimnasia. Their recent campaign has recorded mixed results: 1 win, 1 loss and 2 draws. He converted 4 goals to his rivals and they have conceded 3 goals.

In the last 3 clashes there have been 2 victories for the host of this date and 1 draw. The last time they played against each other in this tournament was on July 10, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they tied in 2.

The host is in fifth place with 36 points (10 PG – 6 PE – 5 PP), while the visit accumulates 25 points and is in eighteenth place in the championship (6 PG – 7 PE – 8 PP).

The person in charge of imparting justice in the match will be Hernán Mastrángelo.

Hours Students and Central Córdoba (SE), according to country Argentina: 7:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 5:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 4:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 6:00 p.m.