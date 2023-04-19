Home » Estudiantes and Newell’s thrashed and are leaders of their groups
Estudiantes and Newell’s thrashed and are leaders of their groups

Estudiantes and Newell’s won again for the Copa Sudamericana and lead their respective groups. Both came from adding three as visitors in their debut and yesterday they thrashed at home.

The Pincha was imposed 4-0 against Tacuary of Paraguay with four goals in the complement. scored Pablo Piatti, Santiago Núñez, Eros Mancuso and Guido Carrillo.

Mariano Andújar was expelled and Eduardo Domínguez’s team finished with 10. Daniel Sappa had to enter.


Estudiantes had already beaten Oriente Petrolero in Bolivia and was left Group C leader with Red Bull Bragantino whom he will visit in Brazil the next date.

in Rosario, Newell’s defeated Blooming from Bolivia 3-0 with two goals from Marcos Portillo and one of Djorkaeff Reasco. La Lepra had defeated Audax Italiano in Chile.


Besides, Gimnasia lost 2 to 1 with Independiente Santa Fe de Bogotá as a visitor. The local prevailed with an agonizing goal in the last minute of discount. El Lobo, who has accumulated two falls, had taken the lead with a goal from Alan Lescano.

The action for the Argentines will continue today when Defense and Justice receive América de Minas Gerais, Brazil, for the second date of Group F, in search of its first victory in the Cup. The duel will be played from 9:00 p.m. with Venezuelan Alexis Herrera refereeing and ESPN television.

El Halcón lost in his debut against Colombian Millionaires by 3 to 0 as a visitor, but arrives with high spirits after having defeated Instituto for the Professional League.

