Estudiantes thrashed Goiás for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana and is close to the quarterfinals

students of the silver thrashed 3-0 at Goias at Estadio UNO, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American Cup 2023. Guido Carrillo opened the scoring and Benjamin Rollheiserscored twice for Pincha’s victory against Esmeraldino, who ended the match with 10 players due to the expulsion of Bruno Araujo dos Santos.

In the first half, Pincha had the initiative and possession, but it was played as the Brazilian team wanted, who got behind, to look for the counterattack. The clearest of the local team was a left-footed cross from medium distance from Roller lifts that crashed into the left pipe of Thaddeus. For its part, Esmeraldino was close to opening the scoring at the end of this stage with a counter that ended in a shot from Anderson Oliveirawhat Andújar blocked inside the area.

One minute after starting the plugin Bruno Araujo dos Santos he was sent off and Goiás was left with 10 players on the field. Thaddeus lifted the ball for the right side, who under pressure from Mauro Mendez He raised his right leg to try to reach the ball and put an iron in the opponent’s chest. The referee Andrés Rojas did not hesitate and showed him the red card.

Student’s goals

At 54 minutes into the second half, Gaston benedetti from the left he put a cross into the rival area, which Carrillo he headed to send the ball into the net and thus open the scoring. The “9” of Pincha would have entered as soon as the second half began and after scoring he scored his fifth goal in this edition of the continental competition.

9 minutes later, those led by Eduardo Dominguez They put together a great collective play that ended in a center of mendezwhat Carrillo He did not manage to connect at height, but the former River player did, who hit a left-footed volley that passed between the legs of Luis Apodi and got into the left post of the Brazilian goalkeeper for 2-0.

After 84 minutes, by pure touch and the staff of Augustine PalavecinoEstudiantes arrived at the rival area, Martiniano Diaz I finish left, Thaddeus he replied, the ball was left Leonardo Godoywhich he could not finish off, and then Roller lifts that with the goal almost empty he shot to stamp the 3-0. The 23-year-old midfielder has scored 3 goals in the last two games.

